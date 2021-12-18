Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 18

Can the second part of December become bullish for the cryptocurrency market?
Saturday has begun with a neutral mood on the cryptocurrency market as some coins are in the red zone, while others are trying to rise.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the only falling coin from our list. The rate of the chief crypto has declined by 0.63% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) keeps going down; however, bulls still have the chance to seize the initiative until the price remains trading above the vital green support at $41,967. At the moment, BTC is located around the zone of the most liquidity around $47,000.

If buyers can break this level, there are chances to see slight growth to the important area of $50,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $46,824 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today as the price of the main altcoin has risen by 3.30% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC) as it is accumulating power for possible upward movement. Moreover, the high trading volume confirms this statement.

In this case, Ethereum (ETH) might come back to the zone around $4,500 if it fixes above $4,000 shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $3,932 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is following the rise of Ethereum (ETH), going up by 2.50%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similarly to ETH as it is also located in a wide channel. Currently, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the price is far from its vital levels. If sellers can continue the pressure and the daily candle fixes below $0.70, one might expect a sharp drop to the $0.60 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.8207 at press time.

