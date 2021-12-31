Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and SHIB Price Analysis for December 31

Can altcoins remain stronger than Bitcoin (BTC)?
BTC, ETH and SHIB Price Analysis for December 31
On the last day of 2021, most of the coins are in a correction phase.

BTC/USD

During the day yesterday, buyers restored the Bitcoin price to the $47,745 level. Sellers did not allow the price to break above this level, and over the past night, the pair rolled back to the USD $47,000 mark.

Buyers might try to form further bullish momentum this morning to continue the recovery toward the two-hour EMA55 area.

If the attempt is unsuccessful, then by the end of the week, the Bitcoin price can break through the support of $46,000 and continue to decline to the area of $42,500.

Bitcoin is trading at $48,067 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday afternoon, buyers held the initiative and were able to restore the Ethereum (ETH) price above the $3,700 level. The daily maximum was recorded in the area of $3,770.

This morning, after an overnight pullback, buyers may try to continue to rise to the resistance area of $4,000.

In case bulls fail to overcome the two-hour EMA55 level, the pair can return to the zone of the weekly low at $3,600.

Ethereum is trading at $3,799 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB is almost unchanged since yesterday. The price has risen by only 0.34%.

After a sharp fall, SHIB is consolidating energy around the area of $0.000035. At the moment, sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days. Bears can seize the initiative if the rate comes back to the support level at $0.00002952.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003421 at press time.

