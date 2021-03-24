ENG
RU
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and LTC Price Analysis for March 24

Price Predictions
Wed, 03/24/2021 - 15:48
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) grow faster than Bitcoin (BTC) for a while?
BTC, ETH and LTC Price Analysis for March 24
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Even though most of the coins are in the green zone, there are also some exceptions to the rule. Mainly, Uniswap (UNI) is the main loser out of the top 10 assets, falling by 6.32% over the last day.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The key statistics for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,060,419,824,832 $56,867.07 $57,917,755,992 2.39%

Ethereum

ETH

 $198,832,122,637 $1,731.70 $20,431,280,700 0.91%

Litecoin

LTC

 $13,055,968,920 $195.88 $3,806,570,646 4.35%

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, the support at $53,400 withstood the bears' onslaught. Sellers pierced this level, but the price was able to recover to the area of the $55,800 mark. In the afternoon, trading volumes began to decline, and the Bitcoin (BTC) price returned to the support of $53,400.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The forecast of a decline to the area of $51,600 remains relevant; however, if buyers are able to fix above the two-hour EMA55 by the end of the day, then bulls will resume their attempts to return the pair above the uptrend line.

Bitcoin is trading at $56,500 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, the level of $1,660 was holding back the selling pressure. The Ethereum (ETH) price has pierced this level several times but is still holding above it.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

If buyers are unable to return the pair within the wide two-week corridor today, then the decline will reach $1,600.

Ethereum is trading at $1,723 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is the biggest gainer on our list today. The rate of the "digital silver" has gone up by 4.35% since yesterday.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView
LTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Litecoin has bounced off the support at $180 having confirmed the power of bulls. Buyers are still accumulating power to keep the growth according to the liquidity level. In this case, there are chances of seeing LTC at the resistance around $208 soon.

Litecoin is trading at $194.76 at press time.

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Litecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 23
Price Predictions
03/23/2021 - 16:13

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for March 23
Denys Serhiichuk
article image BTC, ADA, BNB and LTC Price Analysis for March 18
Price Predictions
03/18/2021 - 15:55

BTC, ADA, BNB and LTC Price Analysis for March 18
Denys Serhiichuk
article image BTC, ETH, BCH and ADA Price Analysis for March 19
Price Predictions
03/19/2021 - 15:42

BTC, ETH, BCH and ADA Price Analysis for March 19
Denys Serhiichuk