BTC, ADA and DOGE Price Analysis for September 11

Price Predictions
Sat, 09/11/2021 - 15:37
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Do Bitcoin (BTC) and DOGE have the power to keep up with the rise of Cardano (ADA)?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has begun with a neutral mood on the market as some coins are in the green zone while the others remain in the red.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

The chief crypto has grown by almost 1% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) could not update the local low at $42,900, which confirms bulls' power. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the level of the most liquidity at $46,500.

If buyers can break it, there is a high possibility of a rise to $50,000 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $45,700 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list, rising by 2.26% since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Cardano (ADA) has bounced off the level of $2.40 and is about to reach $2.60 soon. However, the growth is not supported by a high trading volume, which means that traders are accumulating power for a further price blast.

If the daily candle closes above yesterday's high, ADA may get to $2.831 within the next few days.

ADA is trading at $2.569 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest loser from the list, going down by 2.12%.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
Despite the fall, DOGE has not updated the support level at $0.2332, which also confirms the willingness of sellers to inspire a bounceback. If the rise continues, the altcoin may come back to $0.2612 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.2441 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

