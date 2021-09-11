BTC, ADA and DOGE Price Analysis for September 11

The weekend has begun with a neutral mood on the market as some coins are in the green zone while the others remain in the red.
BTC/USD
The chief crypto has grown by almost 1% over the last day.
Bitcoin (BTC) could not update the local low at $42,900, which confirms bulls' power. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the level of the most liquidity at $46,500.
If buyers can break it, there is a high possibility of a rise to $50,000 next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $45,700 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list, rising by 2.26% since yesterday.
Cardano (ADA) has bounced off the level of $2.40 and is about to reach $2.60 soon. However, the growth is not supported by a high trading volume, which means that traders are accumulating power for a further price blast.
If the daily candle closes above yesterday's high, ADA may get to $2.831 within the next few days.
ADA is trading at $2.569 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is the biggest loser from the list, going down by 2.12%.
Despite the fall, DOGE has not updated the support level at $0.2332, which also confirms the willingness of sellers to inspire a bounceback. If the rise continues, the altcoin may come back to $0.2612 soon.
DOGE is trading at $0.2441 at press time.