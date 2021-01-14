ENG
BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits $40,000 Again After Short-Lasting Correction

Thu, 01/14/2021 - 15:47
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has ended its shortest bear market by recovering to $40,000
Bitcoin briefly surpassed $40,000 on the Bitstamp exchange at 15:35 UTC, ending its shortest "bear market." 

Bitstamp
This came after its most brutal correction since March 2020 that took place earlier this week.   

The fast recovery certainly flies in the face of the mainstream media that claimed that the rally had run out of steam a couple of days ago. 

