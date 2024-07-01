Advertisement
AD

    "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin might be "boring" right now, but it is also a good buying opportunity, according to CryptoQuant's Ki Young Ju
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 17:35
    "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoQuant, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, is still in a bull market

    Advertisement

    This is despite the fact that the cryptocurrency has sustained multiple significant corrections during this cycle. It is currently down 14% from its all-time peak of $73,737 that was reached back in March following the successful launch of several exchange-traded funds.  

    Related
    Sat, 06/29/2024 - 15:24
    Bitcoin Price Reversal: Key Indicators and What Else to Look For
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims
    Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Community With New Geo Move
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 150% in Volume as July Could Be Bullish
    Satoshi-Era Ethereum Whale Wakes up With $24 Million Transfer

    Ju described the current price action as "boring," adding that it presents an opportunity for investors. According to him, this is the ideal time for whales to start accumulating the largest cryptocurrency. 

    A chart attached by Ju shows that the leading cryptocurrency is experiencing extremely anemic market activity based on the Garman-Klass Realized Volatility indicators.   

    Earlier today, the Bitcoin price reached an intraday high of $63,694, according to CoinGecko data. At press time, it is changing hands at $63,182, up 2.8% over the past 24 hours. 

    Related
    Fri, 06/28/2024 - 19:35
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Shares Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Update
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Travis Kling of Ikigai Asset Management recently commented that the recent correction makes sense due to supply overhang fears.  

    Meanwhile, some reputed analysts believe that the cryptocurrency is yet to reach its peak. Fundstrat's Tom Lee, for instance, continues to stand by his $150,000 price prediction.   

    As reported by U.Today, Peter Brandt, a prominent commodity trader, has also predicted that the leading cryptocurrency could peak at $150,000 during this cycle. However, he believes there is still a decent possibility that the flagship cryptocurrency falls short of logging a new peak and plunges all the way to the $55,000 level.  

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image XRP Investments Skyrocket: Will XRP ETF Follow?
    Jul 01, 2024 - 17:39
    XRP Investments Skyrocket: Will XRP ETF Follow?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 120 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Is Ultimate Rebound Here?
    Jul 01, 2024 - 17:39
    120 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Is Ultimate Rebound Here?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 1
    Jul 01, 2024 - 17:39
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 1
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudbet Integrates Ethena USDe (sUSDe) Stablecoin and ENA Tokens
    CARV Launches Alphanet: $35M Node Sale Propels Decentralization Milestone
    FixedFloat Exchange Issues Statement on Security Breaches and Future Enhancements
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    "Boring" Bitcoin Is an Opportunity, CryptoQuant CEO Claims
    XRP Investments Skyrocket: Will XRP ETF Follow?
    120 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Is Ultimate Rebound Here?
    Show all