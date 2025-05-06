Billionaire Bitcoin Investor Paul Tudor Jones Says AI Could Wipe Out Half of Humanity

During a Tuesday interview with CNBC, legendary hedge-fund manager Paul Tudor Jones believes that there is a 10% chance that artificial intelligence annihilates half of humanity within the next 20 years.

Jones shared the doom-laden AI warning after attending a private tech conference that featured major figures in tech, science, and finance.

The conference followed the Chatham House Rule, meaning that its participants are free to share what was said without disclosing the names behind particular comments.

"And then he went on to say, I think it's going to take an accident where 50 to 100 million people die to make the world take the threat of this really seriously," Jones recalled a prediction shared by one of the participants.

During a breakout session, a group was asked to either agree or disagree with a statement about a 10% possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) wiping out half of humanity within the next two decades.

Even though most participants did not believe that this would be the case, the billionaire investor physically moved to the "agree" side.

"About six or seven of us went to the agree side, and I'd gone there because of what I'd heard Elon Musk say, who's maybe the most brilliant, brilliant engineer of our time," he quipped.

Jones has stressed that AI is "something really dangerous." "It's going to be really great too, but we're helpless to do anything about it," the billionaire added.

It should be noted that Jones was one of the first legacy finance titans to endorse Bitcoin back in 2020.

His warning comes as the Bitcoin mining industry becomes increasingly intertwined with AI due to a diversification push.