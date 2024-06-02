Advertisement
AD

    Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Prominent trader Peter Brandt believes that the price of Bitcoin could end up reaching $150,000 during this market cycle
    Sun, 2/06/2024 - 18:46
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent trader Peter Brandt has predicted that the Bitcoin price could potentially reach a whopping $150,000 during the ongoing bullish cycle. 

    Advertisement

    Brandt has noted that the highs of Bitcoin's previous two cycles line up well against an inverted parabolic curve. He expects the flagship cryptocurrency to hit the aforementioned price target if this tendency continues. 

    Related
    Sun, 06/02/2024 - 11:09
    Ethereum ETF Marks Historic Shift, Says VanEck CEO
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 84% in Key Metric as Whales Disappear
    Cardano Creator Breaks Silence on ADA Price
    Crucial SHIB Rewards Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community

    At the same time, Brandt has warned that his method of analysis is not "fool-proof," which is why traders should exercise caution. 

    Brandt has also warned that there is a 25% probability that the leading cryptocurrency has already reached the apex of this cycle. "Should Bitcoin fail to make a decisive new ATH and decline below $55,000 I will raise the probability of the Exponential Decay," Brandt added. 

    Related
    Sun, 06/02/2024 - 09:24
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout Has Strong February 2017 Vibes: Top Trader
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $67,528 after dropping a mere 0.2% over the past 24 hours.   

    The leading cryptocurrency is down more than 8% from its current all-time high of $73,737. 

    2017 parallels 

    According to a recent post by cryptocurrency trader Jake Wujastyk, Bitcoin's current price action is eerily similar to early 2017. He suggested that there could be much more upside potential.

    As reported by U.Today, permabull Tom Lee stated that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could potentially surge to as high as $150,000 this year. 

    In 2025, the leading cryptocurrency could end up surpassing $250,000.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for June 2
    Jun 02, 2024 - 18:52
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 2
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image DOGE Price Prediction for June 2
    Jun 02, 2024 - 18:52
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 2
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Max Keiser Reveals Epic Bitcoin Prediction for Old 'New' El Salvador President
    Jun 02, 2024 - 18:52
    Max Keiser Reveals Epic Bitcoin Prediction for Old 'New' El Salvador President
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $TRUMP Presale: The next ICO offering real-world utility and impact
    Penguiana Project Reaches Milestone with $4 Million Valuation
    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 2
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 2
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD