    BlockDAG Reveals Moonshot Keynote Teaser, Polygon (MATIC) Shows Market Resilience

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDag moving forwards with their marketing campaign amid batch 9 presale
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 17:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The cryptocurrency world currently requires technological advancements focusing on improving speed and security. Among the notable contenders are players like Polygon (MATIC), with its own set of technical specifications and market performance. Its innovative consensus mechanism and secure algorithms have attracted users. 

    With milestones like its debut at the Las Vegas Sphere and the release of the technical DAGPaper, BlockDAG is moving forward, especially with its  keynote teaser hinting at a lunar display.

    Polygon (MATIC) price: Resilient market player

    Despite recent bearish trends, Polygon (MATIC) has demonstrated resilience, Analysts pinpoint the $0.6 support level as a critical juncture for a potential bullish reversal. The recent dip and pre-halving corrections represent what many believe to be an ideal buying opportunity. 

    MATIC's technical indicators suggest a looming reversal, possibly a 70-75% price increase, should the market dynamics favour a bullish trend. This sets Polygon apart as a robust candidate for investors seeking to leverage market corrections for substantial gains.

    BlockDAG’s scalability and security 

    Unlike traditional blockchains, BlockDAG uses a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, allowing blocks to reference multiple preceding nodes. This enhances transaction capacity and network throughput by including more blocks, achieving 10,000-15,000 transactions per second. 

    The unique blend of blockchain and Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technologies addresses the classic blockchain issues and provides enhanced security, scalability, and decentralisation. Its architecture allows for parallel processing, enhancing transaction throughput. 

    As outlined by the DAGPaper, the protocol of BlockDAG includes foundational definitions such as k-clusters and addresses the Maximum k-cluster SubDAG problem. It describes the selection process for well-connected clusters, topologically sorting the DAG and ordering the transactions. 

    The consensus mechanism involves the PHANTOM protocol and GHOSTDAG algorithm, addressing challenges like blocking inclusion from malicious users. Security considerations include the probabilistic nature of security in the PHANTOM protocol and the importance of the honest majority assumption in network integrity.

    BlockDAG’s global presence is boosted by its keynote video visibility in Shibuya Crossing and debut at the Las Vegas Sphere. 

    Join BlockDAG Presale Now!

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
