    BlockDAG Batch 4 Presale Starts, Monero and Polygon Investors Are Chasing Market Recovery

    Guest Author
    BlockDAG offers alternative exposure options, XMR and MATIC enter recovery
    Sun, 24/03/2024 - 13:00
    BlockDAG Batch 4 Presale Starts, Monero and Polygon Investors Are Chasing Market Recovery
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Monero investors are in for good news as XMR price performance remains robust despite Monero's delisting from Binance. Meanwhile, the MATIC price, despite facing a 22% decline from its peak this year, holds a possibility for recovery, offering a glimmer of hope amidst a bearish trend. 

    In the presale arena, BlockDAG (BDGA) has emerged as a potential alternative for investors who are willing to gain more risk exposure in exchange for a presale stage token.

    Polygon Network Secured Crucial Update

    Polygon Network successfully implemented the Napoli hard fork upgrade, which aims to significantly lower transaction costs.

    Furthermore, technical analysis points towards a mixed trend for MATIC, highlighting support levels at $0.8326 and within the $0.7395 to $0.7553 range. That being said, not all hope is lost, as closing above $0.9907 could negate the current bearish sentiment toward MATIC price. 

    Good News for Monero Investors

    Despite its delisting from Binance and a significant price drop, Monero investors have reasons for optimism as XMR price has shown remarkable resilience, recovering beyond the $150 mark before stabilising around $138.28.

    At press time, XRM is up by 13.29% over the past month, and technical indicators and the 75 Fear & Greed Index suggest an optimistic outlook going forward.

    BlockDAG Presale Offering

    BlockDAG has captured the crypto market's attention with its impactful keynote release, prominently featured on Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing digital displays. 

    In its ongoing batch 4 presale, BlockDAG has implemented a 50% price increase. Following the plan from the previous sale.

    Moreover, BlockDAG's core product is its X-series mining rigs, designed to cater to various levels of mining performance. They support mining of various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. Potential earnings with each model can be conveniently calculated using the profit estimator available on BlockDAG's website.

    BlockDAG has recemt;y announced a $giveaway shared by 50 lucky community members. To participate in the giveaway, follow BlockDAG’s social media channels, submit your wallet address, increase your chances by completing all quests, and bring friends for additional entries!

    In Summary

    XMR price action presents a promising future for Monero investors, with a 13.29% increase over the past month and an optimistic technical outlook. The MATIC price recovery is possible if it closes above $0.9907. BlockDAG's third presale phase is on the brink of ending.

    Guest Author

