    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Explodes by 1,014%, Wipes out Millions of SHIB

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    2025's start has seen substantial quantity of SHIB tokens sent to dead wallets
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 12:54
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a surge in its burn rate, climbing 1,014% in the last 24 hours. This increase has led to the destruction of millions of SHIB tokens, fueling renewed optimism within the community.

    By permanently removing SHIB from circulation, the mechanism aims to create scarcity and, in turn, drive up its value over time. The start of 2025 has seen millions of SHIB tokens sent to dead wallets, substantially lowering the total supply.

    According to Shibburn, an X account that tracks SHIB burns, 6,607,094 SHIB tokens were destroyed within the past day alone. In the last seven days, 43,925,619 SHIB were burned.

    This effort comes as part of ongoing activities to bolster the Shiba Inu ecosystem, with the Shiba Inu community showing no signs of slowing down in its aim to turn Shiba Inu from a meme token to a serious contender in the crypto space.

    SHIB price shows modest reaction

    Despite a considerable rise in burn rate over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu's price has seen only modest movement so far. As of this writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00002043, up 1.43% in the last 24 hours. The immediate price impact appears limited, although some contend that the long-term effects of sustained burns could prove beneficial.

    The cryptocurrency market turned positive after an executive order to ban the digital dollar and promote crypto and AI innovation was released in the U.S. Meanwhile, recently released data from the United States indicate that the "all tenant rent" index, which leads shelter inflation in the CPI, increased at a slower rate last quarter. This has fueled optimism that the Fed may reconsider its hardline December rate estimates.

    Shiba Inu has traded in a tight range over the last three days, indicating that a major move might be brewing. A break above the daily moving averages of 50 and 200, which are at $0.00002360 and $0.00001925, would define Shiba Inu's next price direction. A break above the daily SMA 50 would start a new uptrend in the SHIB price and cause it to exit its current range. On the other hand, support remains at the daily SMA 200 in the event of a fall. 

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

