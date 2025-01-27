Advertisement
    Top Analyst on Crypto ETF Filings: ‘The Floodgates Have Opened’

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A top analyst expects more cryptocurrency ETF filings this week
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 6:04
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Analyst Nate Geraci has predicted yet another wave of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filings. 

    Now that the "floodgates have opened," Geraci expects issuers to start testing regulatory boundaries.

    Last week, there was an impressive number of new crypto ETF filings. On Jan. 24, Grayscale filed a 19b-4 form for a Solana ETF with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). 

    Top Analyst on Crypto ETF Filings: 'The Floodgates Have Opened'
    On top of that, the crypto-focused asset management firm also filed for the Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF. The proposed product will provide exposure to companies that hold the flagship cryptocurrency as a treasury asset. 

    CoinShares also filed for Litecoin and XRP ETFs in the U.S. 

    Spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly $2 billion worth of inflows last week. 

    Meanwhile, the price of the leading cryptocurrency has plunged below the $100,000 level after plunging by roughly 5% over the past 24 hours. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana ETF #XRP ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

