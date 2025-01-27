Top Analyst on Crypto ETF Filings: ‘The Floodgates Have Opened’

Analyst Nate Geraci has predicted yet another wave of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filings.

Advertisement

Now that the "floodgates have opened," Geraci expects issuers to start testing regulatory boundaries.

Last week, there was an impressive number of new crypto ETF filings. On Jan. 24, Grayscale filed a 19b-4 form for a Solana ETF with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

On top of that, the crypto-focused asset management firm also filed for the Grayscale Bitcoin Adopters ETF. The proposed product will provide exposure to companies that hold the flagship cryptocurrency as a treasury asset.

Advertisement

CoinShares also filed for Litecoin and XRP ETFs in the U.S.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly $2 billion worth of inflows last week.

Meanwhile, the price of the leading cryptocurrency has plunged below the $100,000 level after plunging by roughly 5% over the past 24 hours.