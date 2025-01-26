Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Ends Speculations About XRP Centralization

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP centralization debate shut down by key Ripple executive
    Sun, 26/01/2025 - 11:40
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculations About XRP Centralization
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The debate surrounding Ripple, XRP Ledger (XRPL) and the possibility of XRP’s inclusion in a U.S. crypto reserve shows no signs of slowing down. The conversation, already charged with competing ideologies, took another turn when accusations of centralization were raised against Ripple.

    Advertisement

    Some within the crypto community, particularly Bitcoin supporters, remain skeptical of XRP's structure, with prominent voices questioning Ripple’s role and influence.

    Related
    1,000,000 XRP Drop: Why Did Network Lose So Much?
    Sun, 01/26/2025 - 10:39
    1,000,000 XRP Drop: Why Did Network Lose So Much?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    CZ's Polls Reveal Surprising Facts About Crypto Investors
    Michael Saylor Reaffirms His Confidence in Bitcoin: ‘Create Something Better’
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CEO to Reveal at Key Event
    Satoshi's Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Shares Key XRP, BTC Insight

    One of the loudest critics is Pierre Rochard, VP of Research at Riot Platforms, a major Bitcoin mining firm. He has argued that Ripple could theoretically fork the XRPL software, alter escrow locks, or even introduce trillions more XRP into the supply.

    Advertisement

    For him, the control Ripple allegedly holds undermines any claims of decentralization and creates vulnerabilities in the ecosystem.

    Schwartz explains

    David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, took the opportunity to push back. His explanation of how XRPL works painted a very different picture — one where decentralization isn’t just theoretical but a functional reality.

    Schwartz outlined that XRPL relies on a consensus algorithm, not proof of work, to ensure agreement on transactions. Unlike Bitcoin mining, XRPL validators are not compensated, reducing incentives to behave dishonestly or control the system.

    Ripple’s CTO also addressed fears about forks and supply manipulation. While anyone can propose changes to XRPL, Schwartz argued, the system’s decentralized structure prevents unilateral action. Validators must reach agreement to adopt any changes, making it highly unlikely that Ripple, or anyone else, could enforce drastic modifications.

    Related
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CEO to Reveal at Key Event
    Sat, 01/25/2025 - 13:57
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CEO to Reveal at Key Event
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The conversation did not stop there. Rochard shifted focus to legal territory, suggesting that Ripple’s ownership of the XRP trademark gives the company undue influence. Schwartz brushed off this claim, asserting that such legal maneuvers would hold no weight in U.S. courts, drawing parallels to other open systems like Bitcoin.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 11:15
    CZ's Polls Reveal Surprising Facts About Crypto Investors
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 10:39
    1,000,000 XRP Drop: Why Did Network Lose So Much?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Ends Speculations About XRP Centralization
    CZ's Polls Reveal Surprising Facts About Crypto Investors
    1,000,000 XRP Drop: Why Did Network Lose So Much?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD