Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Here's What It Would Take for Mark Yusko to Buy XRP

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The prominent hedge fund manager has named his conditions for buying XRP
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 18:57
    A
    A
    A
    Here's What It Would Take for Mark Yusko to Buy XRP
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent interview with Paul Barron Network, Morgan Creek Capital's Mark Yusko said that the hedge fund did not actually own any XRP tokens. 

    Advertisement

    "The short answer is that our job…is to invest in digital asset infrastructure. We own a lot of Bitcoin, we own a tiny bit of Ethereum, we own a fair amount of Solana…we don't own XRP," he said. 

    Yusko explained there there was no demand for tokens like XRP and Dogecoin among founding groups.

    HOT Stories
    Here's What It Would Take for Mark Yusko to Buy XRP
    XRP Hourly Death Cross: Is It Cause for Concern?
    $60,000,000,000 in Bitcoin: BlackRock Hits Historic BTC Milestone
    MicroStrategy to Redeem Over $1 Billion in Debt Offering

    "When we talked to funding groups, we haven't met many founding groups that are working on those platforms. We don't own Dogecoin, right?" he said. 

    Advertisement

    Morgan Creek Capital would only consider getting exposure to XRP if XRP was actually going to replace SWIFT white also being adopted by such banking giants as Bank of America and JPMorgan. 

    He has noted that the "XRP people" want the banking system to use it as a base layer. "Is there a world where you could see enough you know lobbying being done that that gets proposed," he asked.  

    Yusko has also criticized XRP for not being "properly decentralized," adding that Bitcoin is a better solution. 

    As reported by U.Today, Yusko claimed that XRP and XLM were excluded from Morgan Creek's cryptocurrency index fund due to a high level of centralization.

    During the most recent interview, he added that Bitcoin as a base lawyer is a better solution. 

    Recently, Ripple was criticized for allegedly lobbying against a strategic Bitcoin reserve. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 16:13
    3,750% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls, Bitcoin ETFs Attract Nearly $250 Million Worth of Inflows, Dogecoin ETF Filing Sparks Surprise: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 16:06
    XRP Hourly Death Cross: Is It Cause for Concern?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here's What It Would Take for Mark Yusko to Buy XRP
    3,750% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls, Bitcoin ETFs Attract Nearly $250 Million Worth of Inflows, Dogecoin ETF Filing Sparks Surprise: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    XRP Hourly Death Cross: Is It Cause for Concern?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD