Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    What's Next for Ripple? Top Lawyer to Discuss SEC Case, Future Regulations

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Expectations in place for more friendly regulatory stance this year
    Sun, 26/01/2025 - 13:59
    A
    A
    A
    What's Next for Ripple? Top Lawyer to Discuss SEC Case, Future Regulations
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple remains in the spotlight as its Chief Legal Counsel Stuart Alderoty prepares to share insights into the regulatory outlook for 2025 and the company's next steps following its legal victory against the SEC.

    Advertisement

    According to a recent tweet by RippleX, Alderoty will be participating in a discussion at the upcoming XRP Community Day, which will be hosted on X spaces Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

    The SEC sued Ripple Labs in 2020, alleging that the company offered unregistered securities. A U.S. district judge later ruled that XRP was not a security when sold to retail investors but found certain institutional XRP sales to have violated securities law, which was seen as a win in the crypto industry.

    Advertisement

    Related
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CEO to Reveal at Key Event
    Sat, 01/25/2025 - 13:57
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CEO to Reveal at Key Event
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    What's Next for Ripple? Top Lawyer to Discuss SEC Case, Future Regulations
    CZ's Polls Reveal Surprising Facts About Crypto Investors
    Michael Saylor Reaffirms His Confidence in Bitcoin: ‘Create Something Better’
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CEO to Reveal at Key Event

    The SEC is appealing the ruling, having filed its opening brief Jan. 15, but with a pro-crypto SEC chair, the future of the appeal is uncertain.

    Ripple Labs has officially set an April 16 deadline for its cross-appeal brief in its continuing legal fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Ripple's latest move is considered standard procedure.

    Tokenization, crypto regulation in spotlight

    According to RippleX's tweet, the XRP Community Day event will feature an in-depth discussion by Stuart Alderoty and Vet, co-founder of Xrpcafe and XRPL dUNL validator, on what's next for crypto regulation in light of the expectation of a more crypto-friendly stance.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Demystifies Tokenization, Stuns XRP Community
    Sat, 05/25/2024 - 16:27
    Ripple CTO Demystifies Tokenization, Stuns XRP Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The discussion will share expectations on the regulatory outlook for 2025 and likely cover potential regulatory shifts and their impact on the broader crypto market.

    The conversation will also cover tokenization policies and their impact. Tokenization has recently gained traction in the crypto world, offering new ways to represent and trade assets.

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) saw the debut of a tokenized money market fund in November 2024. Archax is offering professional investors access to a money market fund from U.K. asset manager abrdn, which is part of the £3.8 billion U.S. Dollar Liquidity Fund (Lux). Ripple has invested $5 million in the fund, marking the first instance of the ongoing partnership between Ripple and Archax, which aims to bring hundreds of millions of dollars in Real World Assets (RWAs) to XRPL this year.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #Stuart Alderoty
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 12:18
    Coinbase to Rethink Listing Policies
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 11:40
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculations About XRP Centralization
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    What's Next for Ripple? Top Lawyer to Discuss SEC Case, Future Regulations
    Coinbase to Rethink Listing Policies
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculations About XRP Centralization
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD