What's Next for Ripple? Top Lawyer to Discuss SEC Case, Future Regulations

Ripple remains in the spotlight as its Chief Legal Counsel Stuart Alderoty prepares to share insights into the regulatory outlook for 2025 and the company's next steps following its legal victory against the SEC.

According to a recent tweet by RippleX, Alderoty will be participating in a discussion at the upcoming XRP Community Day, which will be hosted on X spaces Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The SEC sued Ripple Labs in 2020, alleging that the company offered unregistered securities. A U.S. district judge later ruled that XRP was not a security when sold to retail investors but found certain institutional XRP sales to have violated securities law, which was seen as a win in the crypto industry.

The SEC is appealing the ruling, having filed its opening brief Jan. 15, but with a pro-crypto SEC chair, the future of the appeal is uncertain.

Ripple Labs has officially set an April 16 deadline for its cross-appeal brief in its continuing legal fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Ripple's latest move is considered standard procedure.

Tokenization, crypto regulation in spotlight

According to RippleX's tweet, the XRP Community Day event will feature an in-depth discussion by Stuart Alderoty and Vet, co-founder of Xrpcafe and XRPL dUNL validator, on what's next for crypto regulation in light of the expectation of a more crypto-friendly stance.

The discussion will share expectations on the regulatory outlook for 2025 and likely cover potential regulatory shifts and their impact on the broader crypto market.

The conversation will also cover tokenization policies and their impact. Tokenization has recently gained traction in the crypto world, offering new ways to represent and trade assets.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) saw the debut of a tokenized money market fund in November 2024. Archax is offering professional investors access to a money market fund from U.K. asset manager abrdn, which is part of the £3.8 billion U.S. Dollar Liquidity Fund (Lux). Ripple has invested $5 million in the fund, marking the first instance of the ongoing partnership between Ripple and Archax, which aims to bring hundreds of millions of dollars in Real World Assets (RWAs) to XRPL this year.