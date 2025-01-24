Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    9,018 ETH in 19 Hours, But What's Behind It?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ethereum Institutional interest may be heating up
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 15:34
    A
    A
    A
    9,018 ETH in 19 Hours, But What's Behind It?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH), the second cryptocurrency by market cap, may be heating up again, according to a recent tweet by on-chain analytics platform Spot On Chain.

    Advertisement

    Five wallets suspected of belonging to the same entity made significant movements within 19 hours, depositing $29.2 million in USDT to HTX (previously Huobi) and withdrawing 9,018 ETH at an average price of nearly $3,237.50 during the recent market drop.

    What makes this transaction even more intriguing is its timing and strategy. The USDT involved in this massive purchase had been idle for nearly two months. According to Spot On Chain, these wallets withdrew the USDT from HTX on Nov. 20, 2024, only to deploy them now for an Ethereum accumulation spree.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ethereum Loses Deflationary Status Post-Dencun Upgrade, Here's Reason
    Thu, 05/09/2024 - 14:01
    Ethereum Loses Deflationary Status Post-Dencun Upgrade, Here's Reason
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Blows out Bollinger Bands as Biggest Expansion Ever Is Recorded
    Ripple Reveals New Key Date in Legal Battle with SEC
    Here's What Happens If Bitcoin Falls Under $100,000, Mike McGlone Warns
    Cardano's Plomin Upgrade Clears Crucial Hurdle — Will ADA Price Follow?

    Fingers are pointing at Justin Sun, the founder of TRON and a well-known figure in the crypto world. Sun’s commitment to reforming the Ethereum Foundation and his vocal ambition to see ETH reach $10,000 have sparked speculation about his potential involvement. However, this remains unknown as of press time.

    ETH price action

    Ethereum's rebound from Jan. 23 continued into today's session, reaching an intraday high of $3,428. ETH  is up 5.49% in the last 24 hours to $3,398. ETH's recent gain reflects the bullish sentiment on the market, which has seen crypto prices bounce across the board.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Completes First 2024 Golden Cross: Details
    Fri, 12/06/2024 - 14:43
    Ethereum (ETH) Completes First 2024 Golden Cross: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This performance follows the issuance of a crypto-related executive order, which establishes a working group to propose new digital asset regulations and explore the creation of a national "digital asset stockpile."

    On the upside, a break and close above the 50-day SMA would indicate that buyers have returned to the market, causing ETH to exit its current range. ETH may reach $3,745, which is a key level to monitor. The RSI is just above the midpoint, indicating a slight advantage for bulls.

    On the downside, the daily SMA 200 at $2,984 remains a key support to watch. If Ethereum breaks below this key level, the ETH price could fall to $2,850.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 14:57
    XRP Blows out Bollinger Bands as Biggest Expansion Ever Is Recorded
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 14:42
    Dogecoin (DOGE) up 14% YTD, Here's How High It May Soar
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    9,018 ETH in 19 Hours, But What's Behind It?
    XRP Blows out Bollinger Bands as Biggest Expansion Ever Is Recorded
    Dogecoin (DOGE) up 14% YTD, Here's How High It May Soar
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD