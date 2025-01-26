Ripple CEO Trolls Bitcoiners with New Statement

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken to social media to react to the rapidly escalating feud between Bitcoiners and XRP fans.

Slow weekend, anything exciting happen? — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) January 26, 2025

After the cryptocurrency industry attempted to feign unity following key wins last year, an out-of-control fight erupted between the two major communities.

The feud started after Pierre Rochard of Riot Platforms accused Ripple of lobbying against the creation of a much-hyped Bitcoin reserve.

Garlinghouse seemingly confirmed that the company was pushing for a multi-token alternate, which is something that was guaranteed to make Bitcoin maximalists absolutely livid.

Strike founder Jack Mallers argued that Ripple was trying to undermine "prosperity" and "freedom" in the U.S. with its lobbying efforts.

Swan Bitcoin's Brady Swenson has slammed XRP as a "centralized scam" that is merely disguised as a digital asset.

Vocal Bitcoin evangelist Samson Mow says that Ripple is still not hated enough. "You still don’t hate them enough and there are still way more reasons why you should hate them," he said .

"Ripple is an American company the same way that Enron was an American company. Taxpayers do not want to support your grift," Alexander Leishman, CEO and CTO at River, commented on social media.

The two major communities do not seem to be anywhere close to burying the hatchet.

"You want the government to buy XRP, and yet Ripple is a mass seller of XRP? With all due respect, walk the walk if you want to have any credibility," Rochard said in response to Garlinghouse's sarcastic post.

He has also accused Ripple of moving "billions of XRPs" to exchanges to prepare for the "rug dump" after the token surged in price.