Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Litecoin Whale Activity Explodes: Is Major Price Swing Incoming?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Network metrics suggest positive outlook for LTC
    Sun, 26/01/2025 - 14:31
    A
    A
    A
    Litecoin Whale Activity Explodes: Is Major Price Swing Incoming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Litecoin (LTC) has recently seen a marked increase in whale activity, according to on-chain data. According to IntoTheBlock data, Litecoin has seen an increase in large transaction volumes in the last 24 hours following days of stagnation. Litecoin's large transaction volume rose from 73.14 million LTC to 83.17 million LTC, indicating that whales are making moves.

    Advertisement

    This jump in large holder transaction volume is often seen as increased activity from institutional players and whales who are either buying or selling. The recent increase might indicate that this class of holders might be positioning themselves for a longer-term bullish outlook on Litecoin.

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits Major Milestone at Start of 2025: Details
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 13:19
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits Major Milestone at Start of 2025: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Litecoin Whale Activity Explodes: Is Major Price Swing Incoming?
    What's Next for Ripple? Top Lawyer to Discuss SEC Case, Future Regulations
    CZ's Polls Reveal Surprising Facts About Crypto Investors
    Michael Saylor Reaffirms His Confidence in Bitcoin: ‘Create Something Better’

    There is growing speculation about the potential approval of a Litecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. This speculation has added fuel to the fire, as an ETF approval could significantly boost Litecoin's market presence and accessibility.

    Advertisement

    Is major move coming?

    While the exact reasons behind the surge in whale activity remain speculative, network metrics suggest a positive outlook for LTC.

    Article image
    LTC/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView 

    The hashrate of the Litecoin network has recently reached an all-time high, indicating increased miner engagement and improved security. In a recent tweet, the official X handle of the Litecoin Foundation revealed that Litecoin hashrate had reached a new all-time high of 2.24 PH/s at block 2,833,807.

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Celebrates Historic Uptime Milestone: Details
    Sat, 12/28/2024 - 14:45
    Litecoin (LTC) Celebrates Historic Uptime Milestone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the time of writing, Litecoin was down 3.84% in the last 24 hours to $122.18 amid mixed trading price action in the broader crypto market, which has seen a handful of crypto assets post slight losses as Bitcoin consolidated above $104,000.

    Litecoin price has broadly consolidated in a range since reaching highs of $147 in early December 2024. In the days ahead, eyes are on LTC price to see if the current range trading might give rise to a major move.

    Litecoin recently rose above its daily SMA 50 at $111, a sustained hold above this key level might provide Litecoin its much-needed impetus. Meanwhile, a short-term rally might face resistance near $150 while bulls would look to confirm support at the daily SMA 50.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Litecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 14:15
    Major Ethereum Meme Coin Whale Hits Binance to Take Profit
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 13:59
    What's Next for Ripple? Top Lawyer to Discuss SEC Case, Future Regulations
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Litecoin Whale Activity Explodes: Is Major Price Swing Incoming?
    Major Ethereum Meme Coin Whale Hits Binance to Take Profit
    What's Next for Ripple? Top Lawyer to Discuss SEC Case, Future Regulations
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD