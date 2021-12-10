BlockchainSpace Brings its GameFi Guilds to Sandbox: Partnerships Inked

BlockchainSpace, an ecosystem that allows GameFi guilds to scale and interact with each other, has scored a crucial partnership with flagship play-to-earn project Sandbox.

BlockchainSpace opens The Sandbox ecosystem for 650,000 players

According to the official announcement shared by the BlockchainSpace team, it started a partnership with The Sandbox, one of the largest decentralized gaming environments.

We're pumped to showcase our ability to scale communities for NFT games like the @TheSandboxGame by extending our guild infrastructure & network! Excited for whats to come! LFG 🚀 https://t.co/Mw6gDlwCDR — BlockchainSpace - Guild Hub of the Metaverse (@Blockchain_SPC) December 9, 2021

With the new partnership, The Sandbox metaverse is now opened for 680,000 players in 2,600 guilds.

Previously, the two teams have already collaborated: they launched a Filipino community and a unique "land experience" dedicated to this country.

The program allows Web3 enthusiasts to explore the islands in kalesas and jeeps and see unique examples of flora and fauna wearing historical garments.

Filipino-themed NFTs will be available in the PINASining: Discover the Philippines NFT collection on The Sandbox.

GUILD token auction is live on Copper

This collaboration is a notable one for BlockchainSpace: it demonstrates the ability of a guild-focused project to scale and provide its infrastructure to leading GameFi ecosystems.

Right now, BlockchainSpace's token GUILD is offered on the auction on decentralized launchpad Copper.

The token will available for buyers until Dec. 11, 2021. During the entire procedure of the auction, the price of GUILD is flexible.