BlockchainSpace Brings its GameFi Guilds to Sandbox: Partnerships Inked

News
Fri, 12/10/2021 - 13:10
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Leading decentralized gaming guild platform joins Sandbox (SAND) ecosystem, shares details of first joint projects
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

BlockchainSpace, an ecosystem that allows GameFi guilds to scale and interact with each other, has scored a crucial partnership with flagship play-to-earn project Sandbox.

BlockchainSpace opens The Sandbox ecosystem for 650,000 players

According to the official announcement shared by the BlockchainSpace team, it started a partnership with The Sandbox, one of the largest decentralized gaming environments.

With the new partnership, The Sandbox metaverse is now opened for  680,000 players in 2,600 guilds.

Previously, the two teams have already collaborated: they launched a Filipino community and a unique "land experience" dedicated to this country.

The program allows Web3 enthusiasts to explore the islands in kalesas and jeeps and see unique examples of flora and fauna wearing historical garments.

Filipino-themed NFTs will be available in the PINASining: Discover the Philippines NFT collection on The Sandbox.

GUILD token auction is live on Copper

This collaboration is a notable one for BlockchainSpace: it demonstrates the ability of a guild-focused project to scale and provide its infrastructure to leading GameFi ecosystems.

Right now, BlockchainSpace's token GUILD is offered on the auction on decentralized launchpad Copper.

The token will available for buyers until Dec. 11, 2021. During the entire procedure of the auction, the price of GUILD is flexible.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

