Blockchain-Based Monopoly Secures $750,000 from Top VCs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Monopolist, a first-ever decentralized version of the iconic Monopoly game, shares the details of its fresh funding round. Due to the unmatched interest of investors, the team is going to announce additional tokensale rounds.

$750,000 raised by Monopolist, Dutch Crypto Investors and X21 on board

According to a recent statement by the team of Monopolist, a blockchain-based iteration of the mainstream economic game Monopoly, its strategic funding round has successfully ended.

A total of $750,000 were raised within the framework of a private sale of its core native asset, MONO. The round was co-led by a clutch of high-profile VCs and angel investors, such as Dutch Crypto Investors, NFTb, X21, GEM Capital and so on.

Fresh funding will fuel both the technical progress and marketing activities of the Monopolist team. Multiple education initiatives are planned by Monopolist; some of them will be organized together with its strategic partners and investors.

Given the unparalleled euphoria in the DeFi segment, Monopolist is going to give its supporters another opportunity to take part in the project's funding. An additional $375,000 tokensale will be organized soon.

Also, before the inception of MONO initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO), Monopolist will release a series of Manga characters based on the game’s plot.

The testnet version of the game will go live in November, while the start of mainnet operations is expected in December 2021.

Monopoly, Reinvented: What’s special about the Monopolist ecosystem?

Monopolist will combine all cutting-edge DeFi and GameFi practices in a single environment available to its players. The team claims that, first of all, its product should be considered a “Play-to-Learn-and-Earn” ecosystem: it allows all players to advance their economics skills and compete for bonuses and prizes.

The Monopolist toolkit also boasts the functionality of a “mining farm” for MONO and MOB tokens. Users will be rewarded with some MONO and MOB for the contribution of their computational resources to the in-game ecosystem.

Amid the euphoria around non-fungible tokens, Monopolist launches its own NFT marketplace to allow all players to mint, store and exchange their non-fungible tokens without leaving the gaming environment.

Last but not least, the Monopolist game will have its own staking module. Its enthusiasts will be able to stake their tokens to receive periodic rewards accrued from transactional fees. Game representatives estimate that the novel architecture of Monopolist will allow them to guarantee high APY rates for experienced players and newbies.