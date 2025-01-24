Advertisement
    Ripple Reveals New Key Date in Legal Battle with SEC

    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP holders should mark this date on their calendars
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 14:16
    Ripple Reveals New Key Date in Legal Battle with SEC
    Enterprise blockchain company Ripple has requested a due date of Apr. 16 for filing its opening brief in its cross-appeal against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

    Earlier, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, predicted that the SEC would drop the case under the new administration. 

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC filed the opening brief in its appeal against the company earlier this month. It rugged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to vacate the summary judgment as well as the final judgment of the district court.  

    The Ripple team was quick to dismiss this appeal as "noise" just days before former SEC Chair Gary Gensler was on track to leave the agency. CEO Brad Garlinghouse dismissed 

    Ripple hit back at the regulator with its cross-appeal in October. This happened less than two weeks after the company filed its notice of appeal. 

    #Ripple News
