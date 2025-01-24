Ripple Reveals New Key Date in Legal Battle with SEC

Enterprise blockchain company Ripple has requested a due date of Apr. 16 for filing its opening brief in its cross-appeal against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Earlier, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, predicted that the SEC would drop the case under the new administration.

As reported by U.Today, the SEC filed the opening brief in its appeal against the company earlier this month. It rugged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to vacate the summary judgment as well as the final judgment of the district court.

The Ripple team was quick to dismiss this appeal as "noise" just days before former SEC Chair Gary Gensler was on track to leave the agency. CEO Brad Garlinghouse dismissed