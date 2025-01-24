Ripple Reveals New Key Date in Legal Battle with SEC

Enterprise blockchain company Ripple has requested a due date of Apr. 16 for filing its opening brief in its cross-appeal against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Earlier, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, predicted that the SEC would drop the case under the new administration.
As reported by U.Today, the SEC filed the opening brief in its appeal against the company earlier this month. It rugged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to vacate the summary judgment as well as the final judgment of the district court.
The Ripple team was quick to dismiss this appeal as "noise" just days before former SEC Chair Gary Gensler was on track to leave the agency. CEO Brad Garlinghouse dismissed
Ripple hit back at the regulator with its cross-appeal in October. This happened less than two weeks after the company filed its notice of appeal.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.