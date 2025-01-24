Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The SEC has ditched anti-crypto accounting guidelines
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 8:01
    Saylor: Banks Now Free to Custody Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, the executive chairman at business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, says that banks are now allowed to custody Bitcoin.

    This comes after the controversial SAB 121 rule has been rescinded in the SEC's newly published accounting bulletin. 

    The highly controversial rule required the companies engaging in crypto custody to include digital assets as a liability on their balance sheet. 

    This would force such entities to raise substantial funds in order to maintain sufficient leverage ratios. 

    Cryptocurrency proponents have long argued that the rule would make it economically untenable to safeguard crypto for major players. 

    "It effectively barred banks from entering the market," Teddy Fusaro, president at Bitwise Invest, said on social media. 

    Last year, some lawmakers tried to repeal the anti-crypto rule without success. However, SAB 121 was easily undone by the new administration. 

    "For years, federal agencies tried to shut crypto out of the financial system through efforts like Chokepoint 2.0. These efforts were never authorized by Congress or implemented by lawful rulemaking, so they can be undone easily," Jake Chervinsky, CLO at Variant, said in a recent statement.  

    According to Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital, bank executives are already excited about regulatory clarity based on the conversations that he has heard in Davos, Switzerland, during the "World Economic Forum."

    "The market is not pricing this in. In Davos this week,  bank executives were attending crypto events and expressing excitement about regulatory clarity,"  he said. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

