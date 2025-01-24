XRP Blows out Bollinger Bands as Biggest Expansion Ever Is Recorded

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, popular cryptocurrency associated with Ripple's cross-border payment business, has just logged a technical anomaly that is turning heads: its largest-ever Bollinger Bands expansion. This is not just another blip on the radar, as it is a volatility spike that is rewriting the asset’s historical price patterns.

Advertisement

For those not familiar, the Bollinger Bands act like a financial stress test. They plot price volatility around a moving average, tightening during calm periods and flaring when markets get crazy. XRP’s bands have now stretched wider than ever recorded - surpassing even the euphoria of the 2017 bull run or the chaos of the SEC lawsuit.

Price action tells part of the story. XRP swung almost 500% in two months as the bands expanded, rewriting the long-standing all-time high of $3.30. Bulls see this as pent-up energy from years of sideways trading, with optimism building around Ripple’s endgame.

Advertisement

Bears, though, warn that such extreme band widening often precedes painful reversals - especially when trading volume stays muted.

What is interesting is XRP’s recent divergence from Bitcoin. While most cryptos still orbit BTC’s moves, XRP has been charting its own course. Key levels to watch now include $2.80, where the median on the daily chart currently stretches, and $3 as a key psychological mark.

Behind the scenes, theories abound. Some speculate that institutional players are quietly positioning ahead of the U.S. crypto ambitions of Ripple. The company reportedly wants to put XRP into the U.S. government's strategic reserve. Others suggest that algorithmic traders - reliant on volatility signals - are stuck in a loop, amplifying price swings.

What’s missing? The usual suspects: no exchange meltdowns, no regulatory bombshells. Just raw market mechanics at work.