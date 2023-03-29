BitKeep Rebrands as Bitget Wallet and Restructures Team to Strengthen Market Position

BitKeep , a renowned non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, has announced its 2023 roadmap after receiving a $30 million investment from Bitget , a top 5 crypto derivatives exchange.

The roadmap reveals the wallet's plan to rebrand as Bitget Wallet and revamp its management team and security system. The investment will enable BitKeep to enhance its global expansion and strengthen its security upgrades.

As part of the rebranding campaign, the DeFi wallet will be renamed Bitget Wallet with a new look for the logo, app, and website. Leveraging Bitget's expertise, BitKeep will introduce more stringent pre-release review processes, partnerships with security auditing firms, and support for hardware wallet providers, among other measures.

BitKeep will also build a more product-focused team, with Karry Cheung, the current Chief Product Officer, promoted to the CEO position, and a few talents from Bitget joining the BitKeep R&D and security team.

BitKeep will continue to enrich its product offerings throughout 2023, with plans to delve into MPC and AA, develop features related to Web3 DID, and support the ZK-Rollup ecosystem.

Moka Han, сhief operating officer at BitKeep, said that joining the Bitget ecosystem would enable them to compete in the global market confidently. Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, commented that the partnership with BitKeep would allow millions of users to access DeFi features, swaps, NFT marketplace, and dApps, inspiring more individuals to embrace crypto in their mission.

Gracy Chen, managing director of Bitget, states: “We have seen surging demand from users for a safer way to store their digital assets and a more user-friendly approach to dive into the Web3 world in the crypto community, and Bitget is actively exploring smarter solutions. We are working with the BitKeep team to bring the most-used DeFi features, swap, an NFT marketplace, and dApps, to the millions of users in the Bitget ecosystem, inspiring the next 1 billion individuals to embrace crypto as we expect in our mission.”