Bitfinex Lists Chainlink (LINK) Against Fiat, Trading to Commence on August 21

Tweet-based article

The major crypto exchange Bitfinex has just announced listing one of the most popular altcoin LINK, with trading to begin a day later

Less than an hour ago, top-tier crypto exchange Bitfinex announced that it has listed Chainlink (LINK) token against both fiat and crypto.

Chainlink to be available directly for USD

On its blog, Bitfinex specified that the popular holder of the Top 5 spot on CoinMarketCap, LINK, has finally been listed and tomorrow, Aug. 21, trading and withdrawals against USD and USDT will begin.

LINK deposits on Bitfinex have already been activated.

LINK can be traded with US Dollars (LINK/USD) and Tether (LINK/USDt).

Chainlink's recent roller coaster

Recently, LINK showed a gargantuan rally, rising from $3 to the $19 area within just a few weeks. As reported previously by U.Today, experts believe that this rapid increase in the token's market value was due to multiple new partnerships it started recently.

In addition, last month, Binance added futures contracts for LINK which are to expire on Sept. 25.

Skeptics believe that LINK is a bubble that has been pumped artificially and is now starting to expire. The exchange rate has stopped at the $19 level—while many expected the coin to keep rising—and by now it has declined to the $16.66 mark, showing a rise of less than 2 percent on CoinMarketCap.

Recently, Bitfinex announced the listing of ADA after Cardano completed its major Shelley upgrade, promising to take the platform and the token to new heights.