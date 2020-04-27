Bitfinex Launches Social Trading Platform Pulse: Details

Bitfinex CTO claims that new platform strives to turn the exchange into a ‘home of professional traders’ merging the benefits of trading ecosystems and social networks

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Today it was announced that one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, Bitfinex, rolled out its native social platform called Pulse. This release is crucial for building a strong and passionate community around Bitfinex products.

Trade and communicate

The new framework is designed to facilitate interaction between traders on Bitfinex. Bitfinex Pulse users are invited to create profiles, visualize their trading history and publish and discuss trading ideas.

Once a user's account is created and verified on Bitfinex Pulse, he/she acquires the ability to private message other traders as well as publish blog posts. One more interesting feature of the system is its leaderboard.

Image by Bitfinex Pulse

The leaderboard shows the results of top traders ranked by their realized/unrealized profit or trading volume. The mechanism of the leaderboard also supports the integration of Twitter accounts.

Crypto media hub

As revealed by Paolo Ardoino, chief technical officer of Bitfinex and Tether, the Bitfinex Pulse platform will also act as a content distribution platform. Media outlets and trading data providers will be able to provide up-to-date information to the large community of Bitfinex traders.

The data source integration will be automated. Mr. Ardoino wrote and published on GitHub the special sample Node.js script. According to the official project statement, this will allow Pulse users to

know about breaking trends and stories by our leading media partners as well as market sentiment analysis.

As previously reported by U.Today, Stuart Hoegner, general counsel of Bitfinex, recently bashed claimants attempting to sue leading crypto exchanges for allegedly selling illegal ICO tokens.