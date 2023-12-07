Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin's Exponential Network Growth Explored by Fidelity Exec

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Exploring Bitcoin's unique journey, Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer compares it to gold
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 20:15
Bitcoin's Exponential Network Growth Explored by Fidelity Exec
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer shared his fresh insights on Bitcoin earlier this Thursday on the X social media platform. He drew a fascinating parallel with gold by calling the flagship cryptocurrency a "precocious younger sibling." The executive also shed light on the cryptocurrency's unique characteristics and growth trajectory. 

Advertisement

Exponential growth 

Timmer has stressed that Bitcoin's appeal goes beyond its limited supply, a feature that has often been the focal point of discussions around its value. 

He points out that Bitcoin is not just a digital asset with a capped quantity of 21 million coins; it is also a network asset, exhibiting growth patterns similar to those seen in major technological innovations. 

This growth is characterized by what's known as an S-curve path — a concept referring to the exponential adoption phase that new technologies typically undergo. 

Related
Fidelity's Timmer Predicts Bitcoin Revival

Historically, this pattern has been observed in various domains, from the expansion of railway networks to the spread of cell phones and internet usage.

Some words of caution  

Drawing parallels between Bitcoin's adoption curve and those of other technological breakthroughs, Timmer cautions that forecasting Bitcoin's future price based on these comparisons is not straightforward. 

The intricate nature of power regression curves used in such analyses means that even minor deviations in the curve can lead to significantly different outcomes. 

Timmer's analysis thus presents a balanced view by acknowledging both the potential and the uncertainties surrounding Bitcoin's evolution 

#Bitcoin News #Fidelity
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Flare Teams Up With Web3 Infrastructure Services
2023/12/07 20:54
Flare Teams Up With Web3 Infrastructure Services
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Attacks Jamie Dimon
2023/12/07 20:54
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Attacks Jamie Dimon
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 7
2023/12/07 20:54
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin's Exponential Network Growth Explored by Fidelity Exec
Bitcoin's Exponential Network Growth Explored by Fidelity Exec
Flare Teams Up With Web3 Infrastructure Services
Flare Teams Up With Web3 Infrastructure Services
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Attacks Jamie Dimon
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Attacks Jamie Dimon
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 7
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 7
Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare
Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare
Bitcoin Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone, and It's Not BTC Price
Bitcoin Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone, and It's Not BTC Price
SHIB Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop from Binance, DOGE Founder Unveils His BTC Stash, Samson Mow Says BTC Still Targets $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SHIB Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop from Binance, DOGE Founder Unveils His BTC Stash, Samson Mow Says BTC Still Targets $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Peter Schiff Finally Won Big Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent to His Side
Peter Schiff Finally Won Big Bitcoin (BTC) Proponent to His Side
SEC Inching Closer to Approving Bitcoin ETFs
SEC Inching Closer to Approving Bitcoin ETFs
Elon Musk's ChatGPT Tweet Catches Crypto Community's Attention
Elon Musk's ChatGPT Tweet Catches Crypto Community's Attention
Show all
Advertisement
AD