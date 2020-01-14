BTC
Bitcoin\'s (BTC) Gavin Andresen Explains How To Use Ethereum (ETH) Mixers

📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Gavin Andresen, Bitcoin enthusiast who founded Bitcoin Foundation in 2012, wrote a semi-ironic essay on the usage of Ethereum (ETH) mixers. Must-read for privacy geeks!

Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Contents

Namely, he addressed the use-cases of the Tornado.cash Ethereum (ETH) smart contract for anonymous Ethereum (ETH) transactions.

Tornado: too complicated ‘for mere mortals’

First of all, Mr. Andresen gave his kudos to the developers of Tornado, which is ‘wicked-smart’. The Bitcoin developer appreciated the usage of “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge” cryptography (ZkSNARK), the one of cutting-edge technologies in blockchain privacy.

Mr. Andresen noted, with great disappointment, that Tornado users rarely follow the manuals from the developers of this mixer. He described the user experience of an average Joe sarcastically:

So you decide to run those 117 ETH through tornado into a brand-new wallet named “SuperSecret” that you create offline in an electromagnetically sealed room on a brand new laptop that has never touched the internet … and you have almost certainly accomplished nothing.  

This lack of anonymity is caused by the correlation between the amounts of deposited and withdrawn tokens. In turn, the recipient is able to find information about the sender’s wallets and funds.

According to Mr. Andresen, the right way to use an Ethereum (ETH) mixer is to deposit much more coins into it than you plan to send to the final address. 

Another wallet or another blockchain?

Moreover, Mr. Andresen said that the level of anonymity provided by such mixers shouldn’t, itself, be overestimated. He explained that Tornado is ‘a fantastic building block that will let some clever developers build a much more private Ethereum wallet’.

At the moment, he recommended using Monero and ZCash (with only ‘shielded’ addresses) or at least to shuffle your funds via the wallets of centralized exchanges.

Have you ever been nervous about the privacy of your blockchain transaction? Why? Tell us in the Comments section below!

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

You Can Now Trade Tron (TRX) with 75x Leverage on Binance

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Tron (TRX) bulls and bears can now put their money where their mouth is with the help of the TRX/USDT perpetual contract launched by Binance

Cover image via 123rf.com

Binance Futures, the futures trading platform of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has just introduced a perpetual contact for Tron (TRX) that is paired to flagship stablecoin Tether (USDT). The new contract will become available for trading on Jan. 15.      

Traders will be able to go long or short on TRX with up to 75x leverage. For example, those who choose the highest leverage will be able to hold 7,500 USDT worth of TRX after depositing 100 USDT as collateral.     

In order to gain a competitive advantage, Binance decided to bump up the maximum leverage to 125x back in October. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claimed that there is great demand for high-leveraged trading instruments among institutional investors.  

“Binance Futures offers a fast and stable platform that is designed by traders for traders. We have seen an increase in institutional participation in trading, and these professional traders seek out the most efficient ways to trade very quickly, both in terms of cost and performance."

Binance's futures platform, which continues to chip away at the market share of derivatives trading behemoth Behemoth, also launched perpetual futures contracts for XRP and Litecoin. 

Despite the growing popularity of derivatives trading, users should be fully aware of the fact that they are at great risk of getting liquidated and losing all their money if their trade doesn't work out.   

#TRON News #Binance News #Cryptoсurrency exchange #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

