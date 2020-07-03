Bitcoin’s Address Activity Was Only That High When Price Hit $20,000

News
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 06:00
Alex Dovbnya
The number of daily active Bitcoin addresses surges to a two-year high
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to cryptocurrency data provider Santimnet, the number of Bitcoin’s actively daily addresses has surged to 1.07 mln.

This is the highest point since Jan. 17, 2018, when Bitcoin was coming off the biggest crypto bubble to date. 

image by app.santiment.net/studio

Related
Gold Bug Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Is 'Unlikely' to Reach $25,000

Notable growth milestones 

As the graph shows, there is a direct correlation between Bitcoin’s price and the network activity of the flagship cryptocurrency.

On Dec. 14, 2017, daily active addresses reached their current peak of 1.28 mln that came just a few days before the BTC price hit its all-time high of $20,000. 

On July 2, the number of newly created addresses also climbed to a two-year high of 22,391 based on its one-day moving average, according to Glassnode data.      

These milestones are a fitting testament to the bulls’ narrative about growing demand for the world’s largest cryptocurrency.  

Speaking of other notable trends in terms of on-chain activity, U.Today reported that more than 61 percent of all Bitcoin supply has remained dormant for the past year.  

Related
Ethereum Outpaces Altcoins When It Comes to Daily Active Addresses

Hand in hand with Ethereum

As reported by U.Today, the Ethereum network also recently logged its most active day since May 2018.

Similarly to Bitcoin, Ethereum’s renaissance is yet to be reflected in its price action that has been rather stagnant for the past month. 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
47 minutes ago

Ethereum Price Needs to Break Above $290-$330 Zone to Start New Bullish Cycle: Major Analyst
Yuri Molchan
News
13 hours ago

Bitcoin Is in ‘Cool Place for Bounce,’ According to Well-Known Trader Scott Melker
Alex Dovbnya
News
17 hours ago

Market Cap of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Surpasses $80 Mln
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies