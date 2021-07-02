PointPay
PointPay

Bitcoin.org Shuts Down BTC Whitepaper and Bitcoin Core Downloads, Following Craig Wright’s Legal Victory

News
Fri, 07/02/2021 - 09:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Pseudonymous Bitcoin developer known as Cobra has made the Bitcoin white paper and Bitcoin Core software unavailable for downloading in the UK on Bitcoin.org
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

After the ruling made by the court, the anonymous Bitcoin dev Cobra has had to take down the Bitcoin white paper from Bitcoin.org website to prevent spreading it in the United Kingdom.

However, he has also suspended downloads of the Bitcoin Core software for users in the UK.

Bitcoin.org takes down legendary Bitcoin white paper

When questions arose, and Blockstream CEO Adam Back was among those who asked them, Cobra explained that the BTC white paper is stored on the blockchain and can be obtained through this software.

As he is prohibited from spreading this document in any way, the developer decided to shut down the downloading of the Bitcoin software as well.

8420_0

Craig Wright wins the legal case against Cobra

As reported by U.Today earlier this year, the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, Australian IT scientist and entrepreneur Craig S. Wright (CSW) demanded that the two websites – Bitcoin.org and Bitcoin Core – had to take down the Bitcoin white paper as they allegedly violated his copyright as the Bitcoin creator.

Wladimir van der Laan, the lead maintainer of the Bitcoin repository on GitHub after Gavin Adresen’s resignation, yielded to the demands of CSW’s lawyers and took the document down immediately.

Cobra refused to do so. However, Wright sued him. As covered by U.Today, since the pseudonymous Bitcoin dev refused to reveal his actual name to the court to defend himself, the victory in the case was granted to Craig Wright.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

