    Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Ratio Rings Warning Bell for Crypto Market

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ratio that compares price of Bitcoin, largest digital asset, with Ethereum signals potential warning for crypto market
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 14:25
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin-to-Ethereum ratio, a key indicator of market sentiment and relative strength between the two leading cryptocurrencies, has flashed a warning signal that could have significant implications for the crypto market's direction.

    A ratio that compares the price of Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, with Ethereum, the second-ranked, hints at a potential waning of risk appetite in alternative cryptocurrencies.

    The Bitcoin-to-Ethereum ratio suggests which of the two cryptocurrencies is gaining or losing ground versus the other. A rising ratio shows that Bitcoin outperforms Ethereum, while a falling ratio suggests the opposite.

    The BTC/ETH ratio reached 20.76 in today's trading session, its highest level since April 2021. This trend implies a stronger demand for Bitcoin, the oldest and most established cryptocurrency, than Ethereum.

    According to Bloomberg, citing QCP Capital analysts, this trend might be a very early warning of FOMO — fear of missing out — turning into "fear" if Ethereum is used as a proxy for sentiment toward smaller tokens or alternative cryptocurrencies.

    A key factor contributing to Bitcoin's dominance might be the growing institutional interest in the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin hit a new high of $73,798 in mid-March, riding a wave of inflows into dedicated U.S. exchange-traded funds that debuted in January.

    TradingView
    BTC/ETH Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Bitcoin has retreated by around 9.33% from its ATH as ETF demand has cooled, and alternative cryptocurrencies have also declined. The ETF-led Bitcoin boom has slowed over the last three weeks, owing in part to economic indications pointing to higher-than-expected interest rates.

    At the time of writing, BTC had dropped 0.37% in the previous 24 hours, reaching $66,563. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, lost more than Bitcoin in the last 24 hours, falling 3.06% to $3247.

    Most alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, suffered even worse losses than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

