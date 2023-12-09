Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin has risen more than 60% since middle of October
Sat, 12/09/2023 - 13:22
Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, hovered between $43,750 and $44,384 in early Saturday trading.

Advertisement

BTC had reached highs of $44,754 the day before after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report lowered interest rate prospects for next year before the momentum slightly waned.

Bitcoin has risen more than 60% since the middle of October, when speculations about Bitcoin spot ETF approval first emerged.

The leading cryptocurrency was trading up 0.76% in the previous 24 hours to $43,825 as investors digested its quick surge to near $45,000 this week after breaking out from $38,000 a week ago.

Despite a slight pause in BTC's momentum, traders still seem to set sights on the $50,000 price mark.

TradingView
BTC/USD daily chart, courtesy: TradingView

According to Bloomberg, options traders have been piling up bets on Bitcoin reaching $50,000 by January, when many market analysts expect the SEC to finally allow exchange-traded funds to hold the cryptocurrency directly.

In this sense, market observers anticipate that the current upswing will continue, with Bitcoin heading toward $50,000, where options strikes are clustering.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comes Awfully Close to $40,000, Shorts Getting Hammered

Meanwhile, the steady Bitcoin (BTC) price has fueled capital flight to altcoins. Cardano, the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has risen as much as 24%, while Polkadot gained about 20%, and Avalanche is up about 22%.

On the upside, the key resistance level for BTC is $47,360. Analysts believe that if this resistance level until $52,000 is broken, Bitcoin might reach new all-time highs.

On the other hand, crypto analyst Willy Woo sees a Bitcoin CME price gap between $39,000 and $41,000, which could indicate that Bitcoin might retest these levels in the event of a price drop.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
2023/12/09 13:21
Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement
2023/12/09 13:21
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone
2023/12/09 13:21
Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
Bitcoin Traders Set Sight on $50,000 BTC Price as Altcoins Boom
Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
Solana (SOL) Price to Go Higher: Analyst Reveals One Simple Reason
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Major Game-Changing Announcement
Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone
Polkadot (DOT) Jumps 20% as It Eyes Major Milestone
Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
Shibarium Hits Major Milestone as Total Transactions Cross 66 Million
'I Don't Mind Bitcoin Pullback Now' Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
'I Don't Mind Bitcoin Pullback Now' Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
Trillions of SHIB on Move as SHIB Price Burns Zero, Community Excited
Trillions of SHIB on Move as SHIB Price Burns Zero, Community Excited
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: New Era of Greatness on Horizon?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Surge: New Era of Greatness on Horizon?
XRP Briefly Tops BNB by Market Cap
XRP Briefly Tops BNB by Market Cap
Key Reason Why Former Binance CEO CZ Can't Leave US
Key Reason Why Former Binance CEO CZ Can't Leave US
Show all
Advertisement
AD