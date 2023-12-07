Advertisement
Bitcoin Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone, and It's Not BTC Price

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin price, however, remains on tear, surpassing $44,000
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 16:15
Bitcoin Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone, and It's Not BTC Price
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, but not in terms of price.

Bitcoin has set a new high in its total number of addresses with a balance.

According to on-chain analytics startup IntoTheBlock, there are now more than 50 million addresses that hold Bitcoin. This represents a significant milestone, which marks 17% growth since the start of the year.

The number of total Bitcoin addresses with a balance has seen a steady increase, reaching 50.21 million.

The total number of addresses with a balance suggests long-term interest in holding and investing in a given crypto asset.

Bitcoin has also seen a continuous increase in total addresses, which refer to all addresses that have ever been created and, at any point, owned a certain crypto asset, including those that still do. This currently stands at 1.25 billion for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin price action

The Bitcoin price has been on a tear, increasing by more than 16% to $44,529 on Dec. 5. This indicates that traders are rushing to buy Bitcoin as the price is expected to rise further. Short-term investors took a small profit, but Bitcoin stayed over $43,000.

At the time of writing, BTC was down 1.41% in the last 24 hours to $43,418.

According to crypto analyst Ali, the Bitcoin price sits on stable support at $42,700. This level is significant, as 642,000 wallets have bought 347,000 BTC here. Hence, if the $42,700 support breaks, all eyes will be on the $38,000 level as the next crucial area to watch.

On the other hand, should the bullish trend continue, Bitcoin might push toward the next major supply zone at $47,300, where 614,000 wallets hold 427,000 BTC.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

