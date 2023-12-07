Bitcoin Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone, and It's Not BTC Price

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, but not in terms of price.

Advertisement

Bitcoin has set a new high in its total number of addresses with a balance.

According to on-chain analytics startup IntoTheBlock, there are now more than 50 million addresses that hold Bitcoin. This represents a significant milestone, which marks 17% growth since the start of the year.

ICYMI: There are now more than 50 million Bitcoin addresses! This is a significant milestone and represents a 17%+ growth since the start of the year.

🔗https://t.co/jrHO8NOmtI pic.twitter.com/4KFRTq1sIA — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) December 6, 2023

The number of total Bitcoin addresses with a balance has seen a steady increase, reaching 50.21 million.

The total number of addresses with a balance suggests long-term interest in holding and investing in a given crypto asset.

Bitcoin has also seen a continuous increase in total addresses, which refer to all addresses that have ever been created and, at any point, owned a certain crypto asset, including those that still do. This currently stands at 1.25 billion for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin price action

The Bitcoin price has been on a tear, increasing by more than 16% to $44,529 on Dec. 5. This indicates that traders are rushing to buy Bitcoin as the price is expected to rise further. Short-term investors took a small profit, but Bitcoin stayed over $43,000.

At the time of writing, BTC was down 1.41% in the last 24 hours to $43,418.

According to crypto analyst Ali, the Bitcoin price sits on stable support at $42,700. This level is significant, as 642,000 wallets have bought 347,000 BTC here. Hence, if the $42,700 support breaks, all eyes will be on the $38,000 level as the next crucial area to watch.

On the other hand, should the bullish trend continue, Bitcoin might push toward the next major supply zone at $47,300, where 614,000 wallets hold 427,000 BTC.