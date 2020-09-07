Bitcoin Shaking Out Weak Hands as Battle for $10,000 Continues: Data

Mon, 09/07/2020 - 14:35
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin holders are exiting the market at a loss as BTC dips below $10,000
Bitcoin Shaking Out Weak Hands as Battle for $10,000 Continues: Data
Bitcoin’s Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR), the metric that determines the profit ratio of BTC moved on-chain, has dipped below 1 for the first time since April, according to data provided by Glassnode.

Bitcoin
Image by @n3ocortex

Cryptocurrency analyst Rafael Schultze-Kraft says that the market is already shaking out some weak hands.

All eyes on the number 1

As explained by on-chain researcher Renato Shirakashi, the creator of the SOPR indicator, it simply divides the realized value by the dollar value of every created output.

When SOPR drops below 1, it means that holders are cashing out their BTC at a loss during a market downturn.

Staying below that level usually signals a bearish reversal based on the coin's supply economics.

In bull markets, the supply of BTC decreases since holder sentiment is much stronger. The opposite happens when Bitcoin owners are waiting for the breakeven point to cash out.

Each dip to 1 was followed by a bounce during the 2017 bull market, which was not the case during the nasty capitulation in 2018 when bears were out in full force.

Medium
Image by medium.com

The battle for $10,000 continues

The leading cryptocurrency has been under severe pressure for the past few days. This coincided with tech stocks recording a major correction after a monster rally that was reportedly propelled by Japanese whale SoftBank.

Bitcoin is gradually losing steam with a recent move to an intraday low of $9,880 but bulls are still willing to put up a fight for the pivotal $10,000 level.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

Crypto Exchanges Recorded Nearly $1 Bln Worth of Spot Volumes in August. Check Out the Leaders

Mon, 09/07/2020 - 15:56
Alex Dovbnya
The spot volumes of the top-tier crypto exchanges soared by 58.3 percent in August, according to a CryptoCompare report
Crypto Exchanges Recorded Nearly $1 Bln Worth of Spot Volumes in August. Check Out the Leaders
Cryptocurrency exchanges surged to $944.9 bln in August, recording a nearly 50 percent increase since July, according to a freshly published report by CryptoCompare.

Despite the mushrooming growth of crypto derivatives, spot trading still accounts for nearly 60 percent of the market.

Bitcoin rallied to its new yearly high of nearly $12,500 in mid-August, but its momentum gradually died down by the end of the volatile month.

Binance continues to rule the roost

One of the key takeaways from the August report is that traders are abandoning higher risk cryptocurrency exchanges.

Top-tier spot exchanges saw a higher-than-average 58.3 percent uptick in trading activity, while the low tier grew by only 30.2 percent over the same period of time.

Binance remains the number one spot trading venue, with its volume surging 83 percent last month.

The Cayman Islands-based exchange was aggressively adding new DeFi tokens to capitalize on the enthusiasm around this market niche last month.

Huobi and OKEx, two other exchanges with Chinese roots, occupy the second and third spots, respectively.

Coinbase, the largest exchange in the U.S., comes in a distant fourth place. Other top-tier exchanges include Liquid, Kraken, Bitfinex and Bitstamp.

CryptoCompare
Image by cryptocompare.com

Derivatives volumes reach a new peak

It is also worth noting that August marked a new all-time high for crypto derivatives volumesreaching a total of $710 bln.

Derivatives volume
Image by cryptocompare.com

Only four exchanges (Huobi, OKEx, Binance and BitMEX) accounted for 90 percent of the aforementioned sum.

Deribit's options volumes plateaued at just above $4 bln last month after skyrocketing in July.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

