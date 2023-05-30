Bitcoin Set for Comeback Amid Anticipated DXY Reversal, Says Glassnode Co-Founder

In face of several market headwinds, Bitcoin may be poised for significant rally, according to Glassnode co-founder Yann Allemann

In recent weeks, Bitcoin's value has been suppressed below the $30,000 mark due to headwinds such as a strong U.S. dollar index (DXY), a bounce in rates and the potential for further hikes from the Federal Reserve.

However, recent market trends may signal a turning point for the digital currency. Bitcoin hit a two-week high on Monday, soaring to $28,452 on the back of a tentative deal reached by U.S. lawmakers to suspend the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. This indicates a correlation between Bitcoin's price movement and macroeconomic conditions, which experts believe could signal a possible comeback for the cryptocurrency.

Glassnode co-founder Yann Allemann's recent tweet speculates on the potential for a Bitcoin rally, pivoting around changes in the DXY and interest rates.

The DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, has been a key factor influencing Bitcoin's price. The strength of DXY is inversely proportional to Bitcoin, which means that when the dollar index strengthens, Bitcoin generally weakens, and vice versa. The anticipated turning point in the DXY at levels of 106-107 could indicate a bullish run for Bitcoin.

A shift in macroeconomic conditions could potentially bolster Bitcoin's momentum. It remains to be seen whether the debt ceiling deal will pass on Wednesday.

As of now, Bitcoin is trading at $27,822, according to data from CoinGecko. Although the cryptocurrency has slid slightly from its two-week high, market observers are keeping a close eye on the U.S. economic climate and DXY levels, anticipating these could fuel a significant Bitcoin rally.