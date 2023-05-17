XRP and Ripple v. SEC: End Is Near?

Original U.Today article

SEC misses another punch in court battle as William Hinman's scandalous emails are set to be unsealed, but what does it really mean?

In a significant development today, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) order to seal former SEC functionary William Hinman's email drafts in the Ripple case has been dismissed. These documents are considered crucial in determining regulatory bias against Ripple and XRP, raising concerns about potential corruption within the SEC.

The attention surrounding these email drafts has been steadily growing, as they have been seen as a secondary narrative running parallel to the legal proceedings. The commission's reluctance to disclose these documents led to speculation that the SEC might settle the entire case with Ripple to avoid their public release.

Turning point

The unfolding of events began in April 2022 when Magistrate Judge Netburn ordered the SEC to hand over an email containing a draft of William Hinman's speech. This order was seen as a positive step forward. Since then, these emails have become a focal point in the battle between Ripple and the SEC. The case entered a heated and contentious stage in July, when Judge Netburn reprimanded the SEC for concealing certain facts, ultimately rejecting its claims to keep Hinman's documents confidential.

In a significant interim victory, Judge Torres later decided to provide Ripple with William Hinman's internal emails. Upon receiving the documents, Ripple's general counsel, Stuart Alderoty, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, further souring his perception of the SEC.

Despite facing setbacks, the SEC persisted in its attempts to seal the documents and was granted permission to edit some of them. However, it has now been revealed that the SEC's main demand to seal the documents has not been met, indicating that the controversial emails may soon become public.

What's next?

Legal experts and lawyers speculate that this decision could signify that the SEC's case against Ripple is nearing a conclusion. However, they caution against definitively characterizing this as a positive outcome for the crypto company.

Their analysis reflects a growing sense of optimism among XRP supporters, fueled by the perceived pro-Ripple tone of the ruling and the potential impact of the unsealed documents from Hinman. As the crypto community and market observers eagerly await the summary judgment ruling, the outcome of the case continues to be closely monitored.