Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Stumbles as Fed Opts for Another Rate Hike

Wed, 05/03/2023 - 18:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the price of Bitcoin faces more turbulence
Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Stumbles as Fed Opts for Another Rate Hike
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, slipped into the red after the Federal Reserve's most recent rate hike announcement. 

The crypto king is down 0.29% on the day, currently trading at $28,554 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Bitstamp
Image by tradingview.com

The rate hike was in line with market expectations: the central bank raised the benchmark rate 25 basis points to a target range of 5%-5.25%.

Notably, the vote in favor of the policy was unanimous, and the Fed omitted prior language that signaled more hikes ahead, offering a glimpse of a more tranquil future.

In its released statement, the Federal Reserve mentioned that economic activity expanded at a modest pace in the first quarter, with robust job gains and a low unemployment rate. Inflation, however, remains an unwelcome shadow.

The U.S. banking system is considered sound and resilient, but tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are expected to put brakes on the wheels of economic activity, hiring, and inflation.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stumbled Upon 262 Trillion Resistance
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) aims to pave the path toward maximum employment and an inflation rate of 2% over the long term.

With their sights set on the ultimate goal, the FOMC decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 5%-5.25% and will closely monitor incoming information while assessing the implications for monetary policy.

The FOMC is prepared to change direction and adjust its monetary policy stance if obstacles emerge that could impede the attainment of its goals. It will take into account a wide range of information, threading the needle through readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and expectations, and financial and international developments.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Federal Reserve
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Price Analysis for May 3
05/03/2023 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for May 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stumbled Upon 262 Trillion Resistance
05/03/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stumbled Upon 262 Trillion Resistance
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Flare (FLR) API Portal Introduces APIs on Google Cloud Marketplace: Details
05/03/2023 - 16:30
Flare (FLR) API Portal Introduces APIs on Google Cloud Marketplace: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov