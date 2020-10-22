Bitcoin Reverses to Break Above $13,000 Level

News
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 11:27
Yuri Molchan
Having surpassed the $13,000 resistance on Wednesday, the flagship cryptocurrency has now taken this level again
Bitcoin Reverses to Break Above $13,000 Level
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The king crypto Bitcoin has just broken above the $13,000 level again after doing it briefly on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

TradingView chart on Binance shows that, at press time, Bitcoin is trading against USD at $13,008. The flagship crypto keeps rising at the moment.

The rich news background has become the catalyst as the PayPal giant announced that it is going to enable millions of its customers to trade and hold Bitcoin and a few top altcoins in their digital wallets.

Related PayPal Might Launch Its Own Crypto In Next 6 to 12 Months: CoinShares CSO
Related
PayPal Might Launch Its Own Crypto In Next 6 to 12 Months: CoinShares CSO

In 2021, PayPal will also enable clients to purchase goods with crypto from 26 mln merchants online. Some experts believe that, within a year, PayPal may even launch its own cryptocurrency, similar to the digital USD.

BTC
Image via TradingView
#Bitcoin News#Binance News
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Max Keiser Says Bitcoin Could Have Saved Peter Schiff from Current Accusations of Tax Evasion Max Keiser Says Bitcoin Could Have Saved Peter Schiff from Current Accusations of Tax Evasion
News
3 days ago

Max Keiser Says Bitcoin Could Have Saved Peter Schiff from Current Accusations of Tax Evasion

Yuri Molchan
BREAKING: PayPal Now Allows Trading and Shopping with Bitcoin BREAKING: PayPal Now Allows Trading and Shopping with Bitcoin
News
1 day ago

BREAKING: PayPal Now Allows Trading and Shopping with Bitcoin

Yuri Molchan
$46 Mln Worth of Shorts Liquidated as Bitcoin Touches $11,800 $46 Mln Worth of Shorts Liquidated as Bitcoin Touches $11,800
News
2 days ago

$46 Mln Worth of Shorts Liquidated as Bitcoin Touches $11,800

Alex Dovbnya