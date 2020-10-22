Bitcoin Reverses to Break Above $13,000 Level

Having surpassed the $13,000 resistance on Wednesday, the flagship cryptocurrency has now taken this level again

The king crypto Bitcoin has just broken above the $13,000 level again after doing it briefly on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

TradingView chart on Binance shows that, at press time, Bitcoin is trading against USD at $13,008. The flagship crypto keeps rising at the moment.

The rich news background has become the catalyst as the PayPal giant announced that it is going to enable millions of its customers to trade and hold Bitcoin and a few top altcoins in their digital wallets.

In 2021, PayPal will also enable clients to purchase goods with crypto from 26 mln merchants online. Some experts believe that, within a year, PayPal may even launch its own cryptocurrency, similar to the digital USD.

Image via TradingView