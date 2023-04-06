Bitcoin Might Go up to $31K or Drop Further to $25K, Analyst Paints BTC Price Outcomes

Thu, 04/06/2023 - 14:40
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin might go up to $31,000 in bullish target or drop further to $25,000 in bearish scenario
Bitcoin Might Go up to $31K or Drop Further to $25K, Analyst Paints BTC Price Outcomes
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto analyst and founder of Crypto Jobs, Carl Runefelt, spots a key pattern on the daily Bitcoin chart. He notes a bearish divergence as well as a symmetrical triangle that is poised to break out.

The symmetrical triangle is a consolidation chart pattern often considered neutral. Given the current battle between bulls and bears, "Carl from the Moon" gives his price targets for the lead crypto asset.

Bitcoin might go up to $31,000 in a bullish target or drop further to $25,000 in a bearish scenario. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 2.26% at $27,916 as investors assessed recent labor market data to determine whether a recession might be on the horizon.

The jobs department reported on Thursday that there were 228,000 jobless claims for the week ending April 1, which is an indication that the labor market is under pressure.

On the bullish end, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode says a key metric — the value of fees — suggests new demand might be entering the market.

According to it, one method to gauge rising demand on the market is the value of the fees investors are willing to pay to process their transactions. Currently, the 90-day SMA for fees is outpacing its yearly average, suggesting new demand is entering the market.

On the bearish end, current regulatory concerns and upcoming macroeconomic data releases might dictate the pace of the market.

Investors continue to watch economic stats

Future monetary policy moves are still in the spotlight as the Federal Reserve works to combat inflation and the fallout from financial crises that have recently roiled bond markets.

Investors will be keeping a careful eye on Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for additional indications that the Fed's tightening of the monetary policy is starting to cool the economy.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Rare Metric Reaches Historic Turning Point: Details

The market is divided on whether the Federal Reserve will halt or raise rates by an additional 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting in early May.

#Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image SHIB Burn Rate Plunges This Much as Less Than 100K Shiba Inu Gets Burned
04/06/2023 - 14:16
SHIB Burn Rate Plunges This Much as Less Than 100K Shiba Inu Gets Burned
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB vs. BONE: New Shiba Inu Pair Now Available on Major Exchange
04/06/2023 - 13:55
SHIB vs. BONE: New Shiba Inu Pair Now Available on Major Exchange
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Maker (MKR) Launches New Executive Vote, Here Are Expected Changes
04/06/2023 - 12:58
Maker (MKR) Launches New Executive Vote, Here Are Expected Changes
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin