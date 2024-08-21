    Bitcoin May Be Important for Elon Musk, Samson Mow Says, Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Samson Mow commented on how Bitcoin can be useful for solving problem voiced by Elon Musk
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 13:15
    Bitcoin May Be Important for Elon Musk, Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, Bitcoin maximalist and chief executive at the JAN3 company that is focused on helping nation-states adopt BTC, has taken to his X account to comment on a recent tweet published by the X owner, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

    Mow believes that Bitcoin may help solve the massive global problem that Musk highlighted in his tweet.

    Bitcoin may help solve problem voiced by Musk: Mow

    The JAN3 boss cited Elon Musk’s tweet about the declining birth rate around the world. Musk retweeted an X post published by user @farzyness, with almost 232,000 followers on the X platform.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on IPO and Cashout Plans for Early Backers
    SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence on Shiba Inu Token BONE
    Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Invites Ripple CEO to “Secret Cult Meetings”, Here’s What's Happening
    Mt. Gox Makes Massive Bitcoin Transfer

    Elon Musk quoted from that tweet, which mentioned that the declining birth rate “fundamentally de-incentivizes civilization to look forward.”

    “Exactly,” Musk commented, letting the tweet be seen by his 195.3 million X audience.

    Mow commented on this, stating that there is a solution to that problem, and he believes that this solution is the widespread adoption of Bitcoin. “Fiat is despair,” he wrote, “Bitcoin is hope for the future.”

    Elon Musk has mentioned several times in the past the expanding problem of the declining birthrate in the U.S. and other countries in the northern hemisphere, warning that this is likely to have major negative consequences in the future.

    Related
    Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Invites Ripple CEO to “Secret Cult Meetings”, Here’s What's Happening
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 07:59
    Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Invites Ripple CEO to “Secret Cult Meetings”, Here’s What's Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "There is merit in Bitcoin," Elon Musk says

    In an episode of the X Takeover podcast from the end of July, Elon Musk was asked about his take on Bitcoin and Dogecoin, and if it has changed over the past three years.

    Musk believes there is “merit in Bitcoin and maybe some other cryptos.” However, he stated that he does not intend to promote any cryptocurrencies on his X account unless it is done “in a joking way” or by publishing memes.

    Musk’s Tesla announced purchasing $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in February 2021. The company then began to accept BTC as payment for its electric automobiles. However, a few months later, this option was shut down due to environmental concerns about Bitcoin mining.

    Musk remains a strong supporter of Dogecoin, though, and memes about DOGE are published on his X account from time to time. Charles Hoskinson recently assumed that Musk might be holding 20% of the Dogecoin supply.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin News #Elon Musk
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 13:08
    Cardano (ADA) Price Turns Bullish as Key Upgrade Date Nears: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 21, 2024 - 12:58
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes 1 Trillion Comeback
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing the Character Development System and Enhancing Combat Capabilities in Destiny 2
    SubQuery Launches Decentralized AI Inference Hosting at Web3 Summit in Berlin
    Conflux and China Mobile’s Migu Debut World’s First Blockchain-Based Video Ringtone
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin May Be Important for Elon Musk, Samson Mow Says, Here's Why
    Cardano (ADA) Price Turns Bullish as Key Upgrade Date Nears: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes 1 Trillion Comeback
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD