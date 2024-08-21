Bitcoin May Be Important for Elon Musk, Samson Mow Says, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, Bitcoin maximalist and chief executive at the JAN3 company that is focused on helping nation-states adopt BTC, has taken to his X account to comment on a recent tweet published by the X owner, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Mow believes that Bitcoin may help solve the massive global problem that Musk highlighted in his tweet.

Bitcoin may help solve problem voiced by Musk: Mow

The JAN3 boss cited Elon Musk’s tweet about the declining birth rate around the world. Musk retweeted an X post published by user @farzyness, with almost 232,000 followers on the X platform.

Elon Musk quoted from that tweet, which mentioned that the declining birth rate “fundamentally de-incentivizes civilization to look forward.”

“Exactly,” Musk commented, letting the tweet be seen by his 195.3 million X audience.

The only fix for declining birth rates is widespread #Bitcoin adoption. Fiat is despair. Bitcoin is hope for the future. https://t.co/9mZwkFFGhz — Samson Mow (@Excellion) August 21, 2024

Mow commented on this, stating that there is a solution to that problem, and he believes that this solution is the widespread adoption of Bitcoin. “Fiat is despair,” he wrote, “Bitcoin is hope for the future.”

Elon Musk has mentioned several times in the past the expanding problem of the declining birthrate in the U.S. and other countries in the northern hemisphere, warning that this is likely to have major negative consequences in the future.

"There is merit in Bitcoin," Elon Musk says

In an episode of the X Takeover podcast from the end of July, Elon Musk was asked about his take on Bitcoin and Dogecoin, and if it has changed over the past three years.

Musk believes there is “merit in Bitcoin and maybe some other cryptos.” However, he stated that he does not intend to promote any cryptocurrencies on his X account unless it is done “in a joking way” or by publishing memes.

Musk’s Tesla announced purchasing $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in February 2021. The company then began to accept BTC as payment for its electric automobiles. However, a few months later, this option was shut down due to environmental concerns about Bitcoin mining.

Musk remains a strong supporter of Dogecoin, though, and memes about DOGE are published on his X account from time to time. Charles Hoskinson recently assumed that Musk might be holding 20% of the Dogecoin supply.