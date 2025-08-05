Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Back in Code, Here's What He's Building for XRP

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 9:39
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz ends speculation on what's coming next for his XRP Ledger node
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Back in Code, Here's What He's Building for XRP
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A couple of days after surprising the XRP community with the news that he had built and deployed a fully operational XRPL server out of his own pocket, Ripple CTO David Schwartz is already thinking about what comes next — and no, it is not more hardware. This time, it is about visibility.

    Advertisement

    Back in early August, Schwartz said he is planning to write a custom monitoring tool to track the performance and activity of his setup. This is specifically to support tools like rrdtool or Cacti.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/04/2025 - 09:48
    Ripple CTO Makes Sudden XRP Comeback on His Own Terms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Only Winning Strategy for Crypto Investors Revealed by Top SHIB Executive
    Ethereum ETFs See Devastating Outflows of $465 Million
    XRP to Receive +20% Boost? Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.000015 Pump, Bitcoin's (BTC) $120,000 Recovery Starts Here
    XRP $3 Comeback Journey Begins, Bitcoin Banned in China Again? Shiba Inu Stagnates: Crypto News Digest

    It might sound like a side project, but it is actually based on the same ideas that went into the hardware build: keep it simple, strong and built specifically for XRPL. The server, which is in a New York datacenter and runs Ubuntu with a 9950X processor, 256 GB RAM and a 10 Gbps unmetered link, is already syncing and providing live connectivity. 

    Advertisement

    Schwartz confirmed it can realistically handle 192 server connections and possibly more but wants to keep plenty of headroom in reserve for moments of network stress or instability.

    What's next?

    There are not any monitoring graphs yet, but that is what the next step is for. Actually, while one of his followers suggested using Grafana, Schwartz just dismissed it, saying that it is not necessary for what he is building. 

    It is not about fancy dashboards — it is about understanding how the infrastructure performs under pressure and making sure it stays reliable, even in unpredictable situations.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/04/2025 - 20:39
    CME: XRP and SOL Futures 'Spiked' in July
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The project is still personal and independent, with no official Ripple involvement, but the implications for XRPL's decentralization are real. With Schwartz back in the trenches running infrastructure directly, the network might gain not only more connectivity but also sharper insights into how it performs outside the lab.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 5, 2025 - 8:30
    Base Network by Coinbase Stuck? Block 33792704 Raises Concerns
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 5, 2025 - 8:27
    Only Winning Strategy for Crypto Investors Revealed by Top SHIB Executive
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Apu Is Now Live for Trading on Hyperliquid
    Only 1 Week To Go! South Africa's fintech frontier: Scaling Innovation, Expanding Inclusion
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Back in Code, Here's What He's Building for XRP
    Base Network by Coinbase Stuck? Block 33792704 Raises Concerns
    Only Winning Strategy for Crypto Investors Revealed by Top SHIB Executive
    Show all