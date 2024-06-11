Advertisement
    Elon Musk’s Stunning AI Warning Triggers SHIB, XRP Armies’ Hot Discussion

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk stirs the cryptocurrency community with a crucial AI warning
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 12:58
    Contents
    Innovative entrepreneur Elon Musk has made another loud statement criticising OpenAI and its flagship ChatGPT AI product.

    His tweet caused a heated discussion within the X community, where many crypto accounts took part. Among them were a prominent representative of the XRP army and a high-ranking executive of the Shiba Inu team.

    Stunning AI warning from Elon Musk

    Elon Musk made a reminder to the community about the incident between actress Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI. X boss cited a tweet by a member of the Dogecoin and X teams who goes by the pseudonym “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge).

    This X user tweeted that OpenAI basically cloned Scarlett Johansson’s voice and used it despite her refusal to license her voice to the company. OpenAI asked her to be one of the voices called “Sky” for its new AI system. This choice was based on Johansson’s role of a female AI assistant in the Her movie with Joaquin Phoenix. The actress threatened Sam Altman’s company with legal action.

    @cb_doge concluded that if OpenAI did that to Scarlett Johansson, they may behave in a similar way with user data collected from phones on which ChatGPT will be installed. Presumably, he meant Apple devices. Earlier it was reported that Apple and OpenAI teamed up to integrate the aforementioned AI product into all types of Apple’s operating systems on all of its devices.

    SHIB and XRP communities react to Musk's tweet

    Major XRP enthusiast @XRPcryptowolf suggested that Elon Musk should start creating the “X phone.” Marketing lead of the SHIB team Lucie also responded in the comments, she posted an animated GIF, which says “exactly.”

    In a tweet published on Monday, Elon Musk threatened to ban Apple devices from all of his companies (even for visitors) should OpenAI’s ChatGPT be integrated with the Apple devices.

    Musk expects that OpenAI will steal user data from iPhones, Macs, etc, and will make its own use of it that will not please gadget owners. He also slammed Apple for not being able to invent their own AI but use Sam Altman’s product instead. However, the Community Notes corrected Musk’s tweet, pointing out that Apple is both launching its own AI product and is integrating ChatGPT on its devices.

