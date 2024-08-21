    Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Invites Ripple CEO to “Secret Cult Meetings”, Here’s What's Happening

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Cardano founder addressed Ripple CEO with intriguing invitation after Raoul Pal criticized ADA and XRP
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 7:59
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 7:59
    The founder of IOG, the company behind Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, has published a tweet, responding to Raoul Pal’s criticism of ADA and XRP.

    The renowned investor and Real Vision founder stated that the time of XRP and ADA has passed, hinting that Hoskinson and Brad Garlinghouse are making money by being at the top of the cults surrounding these coins.

    XRP and ADA nothing but old cult, Pal claims

    Hoskinson shared a tweet with a video extract where Raoul Pal talks about XRP. He says in it that this top cryptocurrency is basically outdated - that it is “from two bull markets ago.” “You might love it forever but just please move somewhere where the strong momentum is,” he added.

    Pal also said that investors should not miss a new bull market, betting on a coin of the past, thinking that it will shoot high this time. He believes that fans of XRP are “in a cult,” and “cults don’t make money, except for the leaders.” Average investors cannot make money here, he pointed out.

    Pal then concluded that apart from XRP, there is also ADA and a bunch of other coins, which are also “cults.” He admitted that his words may hurt investors in these coins, and he said he does not want to be attacked online about this. But still, he decided to break this message to the crypto community.

    Charles Hoskinson tagged the Ripple chief executive, asking: “So @bgarlinghouse, when are we going to the Secret Cult meetings?” He added that he was never able to understand that criticism coming from Raoul Pal.

    Hoskinson: Elon Musk may hold 20% of DOGE supply

    Earlier this summer, Hoskinson took part in a podcast, where he talked about X owner and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk, and his inexplicable love for Dogecoin, in particular. Speaking with respect to the serial tech entrepreneur, the Cardano founder admitted that it is impossible even to try to guess why Musk has “this bizarre fetish for Dogecoin.”

    Hoskinson suggested that perhaps Musk owns a large amount of this original and iconic meme cryptocurrency, like 20% or so of its circulating supply. On the other hand, Hoskinson said, Musk may simply like the DOGE mascot.

