    Base Network by Coinbase Stuck? Block 33792704 Raises Concerns

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 8:30
    Network entered problematic state where things might get more complicated for Base
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to BaseScan and OKLink, there has been a technical problem with Coinbase's Ethereum layer-2 network, the Base mainnet. The chain has stalled at block height 33,792,704, and no new blocks have been generated for at least 19 minutes. The official status page confirms that block production deposits, withdrawals and flashblocks are all impacted and describes the incident as an unsafe head delay. 

    What's unsafe head delay?

    This phrase describes a circumstance in which the most recent (but not yet finalized) block on the blockchain, known as the unsafe head, is not progressing as planned. Generally speaking, this delay indicates a more serious breakdown in sequencer behavior, block propagation or consensus

    A centralized sequencer that batches transactions and posts them to Ethereum is essential to block production in layer-2 rollups like Base, which rely on Optimism's OP Stack. No new blocks are created when the sequencer stalls. It is also possible for the entire chain to freeze because Base does not yet have fallback mechanisms or multiple decentralized sequencers.

    What went wrong?

    • Sequencer failure: Block production would immediately stop if the centralized sequencer unexpectedly stopped, crashed or encountered an issue. 

    • Network congestion or RPC failure: Problems with the infrastructure of the backend nodes may cause problems with the recognition or commitment of new blocks.

    • Bugs related to consensus or finality: The system may stall while awaiting valid input if there are mistakes in the fork-choice logic timestamp validation or state transitions. 

    It appears to be more of a technical bug, rather than an exploit or something critical. The incident serves as a clear reminder of the dangers of centralization in modern layer-2 designs. Because Base is powered by Coinbase, there are high demands on its uptime and dependability, particularly from consumer-facing apps and financial institutions.

    Deposits and contract calls might want to be avoided by users until block production is resumed and a post-mortem is released. This outage demonstrates that rollups with strong support are not impervious to infrastructure-level issues.

    #Coinbase #Base
