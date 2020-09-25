Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Maxis Explain Difference Between BTC and Ponzi, Nodding Hello to Portnoy

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 13:23
Yuri Molchan
While talking to Pomp, Barstool Sports founder called BTC a Ponzi scheme; now major crypto influencers are explaining the difference to Portnoy
Bitcoin Maxis Explain Difference Between BTC and Ponzi, Nodding Hello to Portnoy
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

In his recent popular crypto podcast Anthony Pompliano had a chat with Barstool Sports president David Portnoy, who called Bitcoin "one big Ponzi scheme."

Now, a group of crypto influencers on Twitter are discussing Portnoy's jumping to conclusions and explaining where exactly he is wrong about Bitcoin being a Ponzi scheme.

"Early stage startups are similar to Ponzis": Willy Woo

Prominent crypto trader and entrepreneur Willy Woo was among those who replied to David Portnoy's rapid-fire conclusion about Bitcoin.

Woo stated that startups in the early stages are somewhat similar to bubbles and, therefore, to Ponzi schemes. They stop seeming like that once they start looking like the "new normal and change the world."

But until then, they show no real productivity, as Woo explained.

BTC
Image via Twitter

"Portnoy’s definition makes every publicly traded asset look like a Ponzi"

Bitcoin advocate Jameson Lopp also commented on Portnoy's negative rhetoric about Bitcoin. He cited Portnoy's definition of a Ponzi scheme ("you get in and you have to be the one not left holding the bag") and stated in response that, with that belief, every publicly traded asset could be considered a pyramid as well.

BlockTower CIO Ari Paul added that Bitcoin is a speculative asset, unlike a traditional investmentwhich is also not a Ponzi scheme.

BTC
Image via Twitter

Related Crypto Surpasses Gold and US Stocks Rise 70%—Best-Performing Asset: China Central TV
Related
Crypto Surpasses Gold and US Stocks Rise 70%—Best-Performing Asset: China Central TV

David Portnoy's "flirt with crypto"

The Barstool Sports president dipped his toes into crypto recently, grabbing a massive amount of Bitcoin and Chainlink (when LINK was at its peak price) after talking to the Winklevoss twins at his house.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss "educated" Portnoy about crypto, about Bitcoin's scarcity in particular and why it is believed to be better than gold and have more potential for high growth in the future.

However, later on as LINK and Bitcoin began to tumble and decline, Portnoy began slamming crypto and recently called it a Ponzi scheme on Pomp's "Off The Chain" podcast.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Scam
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

VeChain Adopts Coinbase's Standard to Increase Blockchain Interoperability VeChain Adopts Coinbase's Standard to Increase Blockchain Interoperability
Latest Cryptocurrency News
8 minutes ago

VeChain Adopts Coinbase's Standard to Increase Blockchain Interoperability
Alex Dovbnya
Klever Update 4.0.6 Goes Live with LTC, DOGE, DASH with Wrapped BTC and Fiat On-Ramps Added Klever Update 4.0.6 Goes Live with LTC, DOGE, DASH with Wrapped BTC and Fiat On-Ramps Added
Latest Cryptocurrency News
1 hour ago

Klever Update 4.0.6 Goes Live with LTC, DOGE, DASH with Wrapped BTC and Fiat On-Ramps Added
Yuri Molchan
Tether's (USDT) Dominance Reaches All-Time Low. Which Stablecoins Are Threatening Its Hegemony? Tether's (USDT) Dominance Reaches All-Time Low. Which Stablecoins Are Threatening Its Hegemony?
Latest Cryptocurrency News
1 hour ago

Tether's (USDT) Dominance Reaches All-Time Low. Which Stablecoins Are Threatening Its Hegemony?
Alex Dovbnya