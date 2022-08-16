Bitcoin Is Forming This Bearish Pattern, According to Legendary Trader

In a recent tweet, prominent trader Peter Brandt claims that Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, is in the process of forming a rising wedge pattern.



The ominous warning comes as the top coin is struggling to gain footing above the $24,000 level after recording its best month of the year in July. It is trading at $23,926 on the Bitstamp exchange at press time.

Image by tradingview.com

The rising wedge is a bearish chart pattern that tends to occur during downtrends.



The pattern, which resembles a bear flag, is formed when two trendlines converge once the trading range narrows after a series of higher lows and higher highs.