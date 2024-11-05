    Bitcoin Hits $70,000, While Bears Face 860% Liquidation Imbalance

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin rockets 860% in abnormal bear liquidation imbalance amid $70,000 BTC
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 16:09
    Bitcoin Hits $70,000, While Bears Face 860% Liquidation Imbalance
    Major cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) saw something anomalous on its radar in the last few minutes when, according to CoinGlass data, short positions, i.e., bearish sellers, were liquidated for $9.46 million in just a few minutes. 

    Interestingly, however, during the same time period, the number of long liquidations, i.e., bullish buyers, amounted to only $1.1 million. Thus, we have an interesting situation where Bitcoin trading has created an 860% imbalance in liquidations - not in favor of bears. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    The reasons for such a discrepancy, of course, should be sought on the price chart of the main cryptocurrency. 

    Bitcoin (BTC): Price outlook

    What happened is this - the price of Bitcoin literally jumped 2.1% in half an hour, which is huge for an asset currently valued at more than $1.3 trillion. But more importantly, the price of BTC has risen above $70,000 per coin, which is an important local psychological mark. 

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Of course, as a result of such a powerful not only technical, but also fundamental, move, bears' short positions could not withstand it and were liquidated in a cascade. The funny thing is that it probably also helped the price of Bitcoin to rise so high in such a short period of time. 

    Now, the price of BTC has rolled back to levels below $70,000 per coin, and according to open interest data, no one is in a hurry to open new positions.

