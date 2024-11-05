Bitcoin Hits $70,000, While Bears Face 860% Liquidation Imbalance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) saw something anomalous on its radar in the last few minutes when, according to CoinGlass data, short positions, i.e., bearish sellers, were liquidated for $9.46 million in just a few minutes.

Interestingly, however, during the same time period, the number of long liquidations, i.e., bullish buyers, amounted to only $1.1 million. Thus, we have an interesting situation where Bitcoin trading has created an 860% imbalance in liquidations - not in favor of bears.

The reasons for such a discrepancy, of course, should be sought on the price chart of the main cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin (BTC): Price outlook

What happened is this - the price of Bitcoin literally jumped 2.1% in half an hour, which is huge for an asset currently valued at more than $1.3 trillion. But more importantly, the price of BTC has risen above $70,000 per coin, which is an important local psychological mark.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

Of course, as a result of such a powerful not only technical, but also fundamental, move, bears' short positions could not withstand it and were liquidated in a cascade. The funny thing is that it probably also helped the price of Bitcoin to rise so high in such a short period of time.

Now, the price of BTC has rolled back to levels below $70,000 per coin, and according to open interest data, no one is in a hurry to open new positions.