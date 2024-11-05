    Medical Tech Company Wants to Raise More Cash to Buy Bitcoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Semler Scientific plans to keep buying more Bitcoin
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 14:19
    Medical Tech Company Wants to Raise More Cash to Buy Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Medical tech company Semler Scientific intends to purchase more Bitcoin, according to Chairman Eric Selmer.  

    Advertisement

    The publicly traded company is currently exploring additional options that would allow it to secure more cash for buying Bitcoin. 

    Selmer has praised the "wisdom and benefits" of implementing a MicroStrategy-like debt-for-Bitcoin strategy.   

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government
    Bitcoin's 'Shooting Star' Pattern Raises Red Flag, Peter Brandt Backs It
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K

    As reported by U.Today, the firm announced its decision to buy the largest cryptocurrency back in May. Back then, Selmer stated that he viewed Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. Taking a page out of the playbook of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy resulted in a massive short-term spike in its stock. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    MicroStrategy Makes Next Big Step With Bitcoin Advocate Search
    Sun, 10/06/2024 - 15:45
    MicroStrategy Makes Next Big Step With Bitcoin Advocate Search
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Its total Bitcoin holdings have now surpassed $1 million worth of Bitcoin. This makes it one of the largest holders of the leading cryptocurrency among noncrypto public companies. This, of course, does not say much since corporate Bitcoin adoption is still in its early innings. 

    Despite its Bitcoin pivot, the company's shares have greatly underperformed this year. They are currently down as much as 32% on the year-to-date basis. 

    Related
    US Companies Predicted to Buy $10 Billion BTC in 18 Months
    Thu, 09/05/2024 - 18:51
    US Companies Predicted to Buy $10 Billion BTC in 18 Months
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In other news, Metaplanet, a Japanese company that has also adopted a MicroStrategy-like Bitcoin strategy, recently made an appearance on CoinShares' BLOCK index. 

    MicroStrategy remains the overwhelming leader in corporate Bitcoin holdings, with a whopping $17.3 billion worth of Bitcoin. The Virgiania-based company does not plan to stop here, recently announcing a plan to raise $42 billion more in the long term to expand its cryptocurrency coffers. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 14:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 40% in Volume as Bulls Eye Golden Cross Breakout
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 13:58
    Cardano Spotlights Stunning Growth Milestones as Chang 2 Upgrade Nears
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Jambo and Lif3 Partner to Make Crypto Payments Accessible to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets
    Zeebu Announces Successful $ZBU Token Burn for Q4 2024, Exceeding $1.1 Billion
    Funs.AI Sets Compliance Strategy for SocialFi Amid SEC Regulations
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Medical Tech Company Wants to Raise More Cash to Buy Bitcoin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 40% in Volume as Bulls Eye Golden Cross Breakout
    Cardano Spotlights Stunning Growth Milestones as Chang 2 Upgrade Nears
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD