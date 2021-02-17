Bitcoin Hits $52,000, Reaching New All-Time High

Bitcoin surpassed $52,000 for the first time at 7:33 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. At press time, it is changing hands at $52,122 after hitting yet another all-time high of $52,240.

Image by tradingview.com

On Feb. 16, Bitcoin touched the psychologically important level of $50,000 for the first time. Despite the technical insignificance of this beautiful round number, toppling it was undeniably a watershed moment for the industry that still has a lot to prove.

Bitcoin's market cap is now just billions away from becoming a $1 trillion asset, with its market cap currently sitting at $965 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The cryptocurrency is up 80 percent year-to-date.