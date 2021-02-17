Bitcoin Hits $52,000, Reaching New All-Time High

News
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 19:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin topped $52,000 for the first time earlier today
Bitcoin Hits $52,000, Reaching New All-Time High
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Bitcoin surpassed $52,000 for the first time at 7:33 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. At press time, it is changing hands at $52,122 after hitting yet another all-time high of $52,240. 

Bitcoin
Image by tradingview.com

On Feb. 16, Bitcoin touched the psychologically important level of $50,000 for the first time. Despite the technical insignificance of this beautiful round number, toppling it was undeniably a watershed moment for the industry that still has a lot to prove. 

Bitcoin's market cap is now just billions away from becoming a $1 trillion asset, with its market cap currently sitting at $965 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.   

The cryptocurrency is up 80 percent year-to-date.    

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Uber to Consider Accepting Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies from Customers
News
02/11/2021 - 14:11

Uber to Consider Accepting Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies from Customers
Alex Dovbnya
article image IOTA Ready to Break into Smart Contracts Race, Dev Update Says
News
02/12/2021 - 14:10

IOTA Ready to Break into Smart Contracts Race, Dev Update Says
Vladislav Sopov
article image Craig Wright Compares Bitcoin to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi Scheme: "Eventually, People Go"
News
02/14/2021 - 11:32

Craig Wright Compares Bitcoin to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi Scheme: "Eventually, People Go"
Alex Dovbnya