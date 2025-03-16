Advertisement
AD

    'Bitcoin Growing Stronger,' Michael Saylor Stuns With BTC Statement

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 15:47
    Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor makes interesting analogy about Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    'Bitcoin Growing Stronger,' Michael Saylor Stuns With BTC Statement
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a poetic tweet, Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor compared Bitcoin to an "Orange Dwarf," drawing the crypto community's attention. Saylor put it this way: "Bitcoin is an Orange Dwarf—the brightest object in the financial system—growing stronger, hotter, and denser as it attracts capital."

    Advertisement

    The analogy sparked considerable interest, with Saylor likening Bitcoin's steady and relentless growth to that of an orange dwarf star. Orange dwarfs, known for their longevity and rising intensity over time, represent stability and strength, similar to Bitcoin's position in the financial system. In another tweet, Saylor compares Bitcoin to a digital energy network.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    Saylor's declaration hints at Bitcoin's unique position in the financial ecosystem — constantly growing stronger and more influential as capital flows into the network.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Michael Saylor Reconfirms Strategy's Mandate: 'Bitcoin'
    Thu, 02/06/2025 - 16:30
    Michael Saylor Reconfirms Strategy's Mandate: 'Bitcoin'
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    MicroStrategy has championed this course since August 2020, when it first started to buy Bitcoin, and now owns 499,096 BTC, making it the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally. Under Saylor's auspices, the former software company has become the largest issuer of convertible bonds in recent years, raising about $9 billion.

    On Friday, BMAX, a convertible-bond exchange-traded fund focusing on companies with Bitcoin on their balance sheets, such as Saylor's newly rebranded Strategy, was launched. Bitwise recently introduced a fund that tracks an index of corporations that hold Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset — Strategy accounts for about a quarter of it.

    Bitcoin eyes volatility with Fed meeting ahead

    At press time, BTC was down 1.14% in the last 24 hours to $83,263 as investors weighed macroeconomic risks and the upcoming Fed meeting this week.

    Related
    Is Bitcoin's Bull Run Over? What Past Data Reveals
    Sun, 03/16/2025 - 15:04
    Is Bitcoin's Bull Run Over? What Past Data Reveals
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Fed will convene on Wednesday to offer investors an update on inflation. The Fed's upcoming FOMC meeting is scheduled for March 18-19, and market observers are interested in how Fed Chair Powell addresses trade policy, fiscal policy changes and, most importantly, its quantitative tightening (QT) program, which is expected to be paused or stopped.

    While recent economic data has been more encouraging, investors expect the Federal Reserve, which strives for a 2% inflation rate, to remain on hold when it closes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Traders are pricing in 0.75 percentage points of interest rate cuts by the end of the year, starting in June.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Cryptocurrency influencer

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 15:09
    Solana (SOL) Celebrates 5th Birthday: Details
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 15:04
    Is Bitcoin's Bull Run Over? What Past Data Reveals
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Bitcoin Growing Stronger,' Michael Saylor Stuns With BTC Statement
    Solana (SOL) Celebrates 5th Birthday: Details
    Is Bitcoin's Bull Run Over? What Past Data Reveals
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD