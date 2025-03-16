'Bitcoin Growing Stronger,' Michael Saylor Stuns With BTC Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a poetic tweet, Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor compared Bitcoin to an "Orange Dwarf," drawing the crypto community's attention. Saylor put it this way: "Bitcoin is an Orange Dwarf—the brightest object in the financial system—growing stronger, hotter, and denser as it attracts capital."

Bitcoin is an Orange Dwarf— the brightest object in the financial system— growing stronger, hotter, and denser as it attracts capital. pic.twitter.com/sa1uvXh8nu — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 15, 2025

The analogy sparked considerable interest, with Saylor likening Bitcoin's steady and relentless growth to that of an orange dwarf star. Orange dwarfs, known for their longevity and rising intensity over time, represent stability and strength, similar to Bitcoin's position in the financial system. In another tweet, Saylor compares Bitcoin to a digital energy network.

Saylor's declaration hints at Bitcoin's unique position in the financial ecosystem — constantly growing stronger and more influential as capital flows into the network.

MicroStrategy has championed this course since August 2020, when it first started to buy Bitcoin, and now owns 499,096 BTC, making it the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally. Under Saylor's auspices, the former software company has become the largest issuer of convertible bonds in recent years, raising about $9 billion.

On Friday, BMAX, a convertible-bond exchange-traded fund focusing on companies with Bitcoin on their balance sheets, such as Saylor's newly rebranded Strategy, was launched. Bitwise recently introduced a fund that tracks an index of corporations that hold Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset — Strategy accounts for about a quarter of it.

Bitcoin eyes volatility with Fed meeting ahead

At press time, BTC was down 1.14% in the last 24 hours to $83,263 as investors weighed macroeconomic risks and the upcoming Fed meeting this week.

The Fed will convene on Wednesday to offer investors an update on inflation. The Fed's upcoming FOMC meeting is scheduled for March 18-19, and market observers are interested in how Fed Chair Powell addresses trade policy, fiscal policy changes and, most importantly, its quantitative tightening (QT) program, which is expected to be paused or stopped.

While recent economic data has been more encouraging, investors expect the Federal Reserve, which strives for a 2% inflation rate, to remain on hold when it closes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Traders are pricing in 0.75 percentage points of interest rate cuts by the end of the year, starting in June.